The Best Black Friday Deal Is Already Here: Echo Dot Just 99 Cents

Retailers are launching their Black Friday deals earlier than ever and Amazon is joining in on the fun. The retailer is offering an Echo Dot bundle that's easily one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen.

Currently, Prime members can snag the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for 99 cents with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99. Combined you'll pay just $8.98 for this bundle. (That's $49 off). Not a Prime member? You'll pay $10.98 for the same bundle, which is still an excellent deal. Keep in mind that this deal is valid for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only.

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our top-rated smart speaker.

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen offers vastly improved audio over its predecessor. In fact, we'd actually recommend streaming music from this speaker. When playing Prince's "Raspberry Beret," the Dot had much fuller bass and was louder overall than both its predecessor and the competing Google Home Mini. Vocals were a bit muted at the default equalizer settings, though increasing the treble to max helped a little.

To be sure, though, the Echo Dot still sounds nowhere near as good as the full-size Echo, which benefits from both a subwoofer and a tweeter.

On the Echo Dot (as with other Alexa speakers), you can stream audio through Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, SiriusXM, Pandora, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Meanwhile, Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to 50 million ad-free songs. Keep in mind that Amazon Music Unlimited will auto renew, so after one month, the monthly charge will be $7.99 (unless you cancel ahead of time). Make sure to follow our Amazon Black Friday deals guide for the latest Amazon sales.