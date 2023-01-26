WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream: How to watch online, card, start time

Let's get ready to (Royal) Rumble! Yes, the WWE's 2023 Royal Rumble live streams are almost here, kicking off the road to WrestleMania. Because, as you may know, a win in the men's and women's Royal Rumble guarantees one wrestler's spot in the main event at the showcase of the immortals.

Royal Rumble start time and date • Date: Saturday (Jan. 26)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST/ 12 p.m. AEDT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock (opens in new tab)

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 100% risk free

Right now, the Royal Rumble 2023 card is looking a little thin with only five matches. But when you've got two Royal Rumble matches — 30-person bouts where competitors enter at regular intervals — those take up a lot of time.

Still, there's a big question of what's going to happen with the steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley that was slated for the Raw 30th Anniversary show. Neither woman is listed for the Women's Royal Rumble yet, so it could be added on Saturday. Of the current announced entrants (Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Emma), we think Ripley has the best chance of winning.

For the Men's Rumble, the announced competitors at the time of publishing are Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Austin Theory, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross. Of those, we think Rhodes and Rollins are most likely.

That said, people are fantasy booking The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Sami Zayn to win the Men's Rumble and take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in Hollywood. Yes, we think it's not a big leap to think Reigns beats Kevin Owens at the Rumble.

The other two matches on the card have the fingerprints of the masked and mysterious Uncle Howdy all over them. Alexa Bliss challenges Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, while Bray Wyatt faces LA Knight in the first ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. We have little idea of what to expect from either.

Here's everything you need to watch the Royal Rumble 2023 live stream:

How to watch Royal Rumble live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), Royal Rumble live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

Royal Rumble live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch Royal Rumble in the U.S. is with Peacock (opens in new tab). WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

(opens in new tab) In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Royal Rumble live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Royal Rumble live streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab), for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland recently. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

Royal Rumble live streams in Australia

The Royal Rumble begins at 1 p.m. AEDT, though the kickoff show starts at 12 p.m. AEDT. It's all on Binge (opens in new tab), the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

Royal Rumble card and predictions

Our predicted winners are in bold

The Men's Royal Rumble: Cody Rhodes

The Women's Royal Rumble: Rhea Ripley

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

(c) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c) for the Raw Women's Championship

(c) for the Raw Women's Championship Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match