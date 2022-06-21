Which Love Island UK couples are still together?

The format is simple — send a bunch of single people to a villa in the sun and see what happens. If like us, you’re already heavily invested in the trials and tribulations (read: screaming matches and non-stop drama) of Love Island 2022 , you might find yourself wondering how many of the past Love Island UK couples actually made it in the ‘real’ world?

While it’s too soon to say whether or not Gemma and Luca will make it (or whether she’ll ever tell him who her dad is), we can take a look back at the finalists of the past few seasons. Some are still happily together, others have walked down the aisle, and there have even been some Love Island babies. Of course, there’s also been public breakups, crossover romances from different seasons, and a whole lot of 'muggy' behavior.

Here we take a look back at which Love Island UK couples found their type on paper, and which didn’t make it outside of the villa.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon — Love Island Series 7

Still together? Yes.

Despite having a rocky time on the show (nobody mention Lillie, ok?), Love Island 2021’s winners, Millie and Liam bagged the £50,000 and are still together. The pair live together in Essex, and recently confirmed they are still happy.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran — Love Island Series 7

Still together? Yes

Again, Chloe and Toby's relationship was a bit of a rollercoaster in the villa, but the two are still very much an item, having moved in together three months after finishing second on the show.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares — Love Island Series 7

Still together? Yes

Let's not mention the fact that one of their arguments racked up over 25,000 Ofcom complaints because Faye and Teddy are still together nearly a year later.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp — Love Island Series 6

Still together? Yes

After winning the Winter Love Island series in 2021, which took place in Cape Town, Paige and Finn bagged £50,000 and lived happily ever after. If you can survive lockdown together, you can survive anything, right?

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge — Love Island Series 6

Still together? No.

It was looking good for Luke and Siannise, who came second in the Love Island winter 2021 series. They moved into a fancy flat together in London and got an adorable puppy named Nala. Split rumors started circulating in November 2021, when Siannise shared an Instagram story that read: "You don't have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don't show up for you. Don't ignore the red flags, and don't think you have to stay somewhere 'cause you can't find better - you can and you will."

The split was eventually confirmed, and reconciliation doesn’t seem on the cards — Siannise has deleted all mention of Luke from her Instagram and is reportedly dating someone new.

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott — Love Island Series 6

Still together? No

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott finished third in the sixth series of Love Island, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the pair, who broke up a few months later. While Demi claimed the breakup’s timing was odd and hinted that Luke must have been talking to his current fiancé (and series 5 Love Island alumni) Lucie Donlan at the time, Luke hit back against the claims, saying Demi asked him to postpone announcing the break up for a clothing launch. Drama.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea — Love Island Series 5

Still together? No

After winning the show in 2019, Amber and Greg struggled to crack on with life together in the outside world. Amber revealed a month after wrapping up filming that Greg had called things off by text. Ouch.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury — Love Island Series 5

Still together? Yes

Molly-Mae and Tommy were beaten to the top spot by Amber and Greg, but are still an item today. Molly-Mae is now the creative director of the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, and Tommy has continued his career as a professional boxer. According to Instagram, the pair are living together in Cheshire. Here's hoping cuddly toy elephant Ellie Belly is still well too.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham — Love Island Series 4

Still together? No

Dani and Jack were fan favorites in the fourth series, but it seemed things weren’t as sunny outside the Spanish villa. Dani first announced their split on her Instagram account in late 2018, before saying it was the result of a heated argument and that the two were back on. Unfortunately, the pair really did separate a few months later.

Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley — Love Island Series 4

Still together? No

Josh and Kaz came third in the fourth series of Love Island, but didn’t make it longer than six months out of the villa. Kaz then moved on with Love Island Series 3 alumni, Theo Campbell, but the two separated earlier this year. Theo appeared on Celebrity Ex on the Beach earlier this year.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay — Love Island Series 3

Still together? No

Again, Amber and Kem won the show, split the £50,000, but didn’t make it all that long in the real world. According to a statement at the time, the couple couldn’t make their relationship work around their busy schedules.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt — Love Island Series 3

Still together? Yes

In perhaps one of the best Love Island love stories to date, bomb disposal expert Camilla and model Jamie are now married, with two adorable children — Nell and Nora. No, you're crying.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood — Love Island Series 3

Still together? No

Another rollercoaster of a relationship, Chris and Olivia parted ways a few months after the Love Island finished. At the time, Chris spoke out about Olivia sending flirty messages to her ex, footballer Bradley Dack, on Twitter. Olivia and Dack are now engaged.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever — Love Island Series 3

Still together? Yes

Despite only being in the villa together for a couple of days, Jess and Dom rekindled their relationship on the outside world and got engaged three months after they met on the show. The two are now married and are currently expecting their second child.

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey — Love Island Series 2

Still together? Yes

The Love Island winners broke up a few months after the end of the show, but in a happy twist, they reconciled a few months later. Cara and Nathan are now married, with two children — Freddie and Delilah.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland — Love Island Series 2

Still together? Yes

Another Love Island love story (we love to see it), the Love Island Series 2 runner-ups have been together for over five years now, are married, and recently welcomed their first child, Abel Jacob.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas — Love Island Series 2

Still together? Maybe

Despite Kady and Scott breaking up years ago, according to recent rumors love might be back on the horizon for the Love Island couple. According to Instagram fans, the two recently posted similar photos from the same holiday destination. Watch this space.

And that's your lot on the major Love Island couples through the... er... ages. If you want to get stuck into the latest series then check out or guide on how to watch Love Island UK 2022 for free and online.