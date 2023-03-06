What Chris Rock said about Will Smith's slap on his Netflix special

If you haven't watched Chris Rock: Selective Outrage online, but you've heard that Rock disassembled The Slap live on Netflix? Well, we've got all the details on what Rock said, and how he said it.

And before Rock went directly into it — at the very end of the show — he only alluded to it, saying “They say, ‘words hurt.’ Anybody who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face.”

For those who need a refresher, at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith walked up to the stage to slap host Chris Rock for making a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia. And now we finally heard Rock's side.

You can see it for yourself by fast-forwarding around 1 hour into the event, where Rock introduced it all without any play-by-play. Why? Because, as he said: "everybody f**king knows" that he got — as he says "smacked by 'Shug Smith.'"

Rock then joked that it still hurt, that Smith's song "Summertime" is still ringing in his ears. He then received applause for declaring that he wasn't a victim, that he wasn't doing crying interviews with "Oprah or Gayle."

"F**k that s**t, I took that hit like Pacquiao." Rock then talked about how much bigger of a human Smith is, and how Rock never takes his shirt off in films — while Smith played Mohammed Ali. So, of course it hurt.

"She hurt him way more than he hurt me,"

The gist of this segment was Rock declaring that the hubbub about the slap was overblown. And this segment is where Rock explained the show's title, saying that Smith practices "selective outrage," before saying that he himself has no connection to the Smiths' "entanglements" scandal. He then broke that down by talking about Pinkett Smith’s extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina — her son's friend.

Rock said that he didn't want to talk about that affair, but hey, the Smiths interviewed each other about the extramarital affair. Rock's shock that the couple would bring their dirty laundry to the public was as loud as anything from the set. And then Rock delivered a big jab at Jada, saying "She hurt him way more than he hurt me," before running down all the different people who "called [Smith] a b***h."

Rock wasn't one of those people until Saturday. Saying that Smith hit him, because Rock couldn't fight back? Rock said that's "some b***h a** s**t."

(Image credit: Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix)

Then, Rock explains that there was a little more info, as Pinkett Smith arguably started it, by declaring that Rock shouldn't host the Oscars because Smith didn't get nominated for the movie Concussion.

And, so, Smith practically tried to give him a concussion. Rock then addressed questions about why he didn't do anything back: because he had parents, "because I was raised ... you know what my parents taught me? Don't fight in front of white people!"

With that, Rock threw his mic on the ground and received the crowd's applause.