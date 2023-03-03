How to watch Chris Rock's Netflix special Selective Outrage live online

Tomorrow night, Netflix goes live with Chris Rock. Selective Outrage, the comedian's latest comedy special, will be the first live-streamed event in Netflix history, as the big red streaming machine catches up to the rest of the best streaming services.

Chris Rock Selective Outrage date and time Date: Saturday (March 4)

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Sun.) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Sun.)

Yes, while Peacock, Paramount Plus — heck, even HBO Max and Apple TV Plus stream soccer — have all been airing live streams of various sorts, Netflix has been waiting. And its grand debut into the field of live events focuses on one of its core competencies: standup comedy.

Rock will broadcast from Baltimore, Maryland for the event, but his portion of the show is only one of three pieces of the evening. As for what he'll be talking about? We expect all of the political chatter, and a big dose of The Slap talk.

Prior to that special, though, there's going to be a half-hour live pre-show called "The Show Before the Show." It airs from Los Angeles' The World Famous Comedy Store. Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN) hosts, and guests include Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Deon Cole. It will also feature commentary from famous friends of Rock's such as Cedric The Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart and Sir Paul McCartney.

Netflix looks to keep people around with its post-show, which has a similary-awkward title as the pre-show: "The Show After The Show." David Spade and Dana Carvey will serve as hosts. Guests are set tom include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, JB Smoove and Arsenio Hall.

When does Chris Rock: Selective Outrage air on Netflix?

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Saturday (March 4).

That's 3 a.m. GMT and 2 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, respectively, in the U.K. and Australia.

The Show Before The Show starts at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. AEDT.

The Show After The Show takes place once Rock's done, which is TBA.

Is there a Chris Rock: Selective Outrage trailer?

Netflix didn't provide a trailer for this event, but did drop the above date announcement for its big special.