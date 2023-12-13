How to watch The Last Cowboy online from anywhere — stream all episodes and season 4 now

Since 2019, reality show The Last Cowboy has brought viewers the thrills and spills of the world of today's real-life cowboys. And with season 4 reaching its climax this Friday, December 15, this guide will explain how you can watch The Last Cowboy online and stream all episodes from anywhere with a VPN.

The Last Cowboy streaming details ► U.S. date: The Last Cowboy season 4 premiered on November 17, 2023, on CMT in the United States. • Season 4 — CMT (stream via Fubo/Sling)

• Seasons 1-3 — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

From the mind of creator Taylor Sheridan — the showrunner of shows such as Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown, and inductee of Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame — the show shines a light on the dangerous, dramatic pursuit of horse reining and what it takes for these 21st century cowboys to get to the top of their game.

"The best riders; the finest horses; the highest stakes." The Last Cowboy gives us a peek behind the curtain at the biggest players who are lighting up the rodeo arenas in the so-called golden age of reining.

And waiting for the likes of Casey Deary, Andrea Fappani, his son Luca Fappani, Mandy McCutcheon, and young superstar Adan Banuelos, is a mouth-watering trip to Las Vegas in August for The Run for a Million challenge. Who will qualify to compete for one of the biggest purses in equestrian?

There are three seasons of The Last Cowboy available to stream online already, with the fourth run ending on December 15 with the final two episodes on CMT from 8/7c. To make sure you don't miss a single circle, spin or sliding stop, continue reading our article on how to watch The Last Cowboy online and from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch The Last Cowboy in the U.S.

How to watch The Last Cowboy in the U.S. on TV and without cable

Stream new season 4 episodes

Season 4 of The Last Cowboy concludes with its last two episodes on Friday, December 15 starting from 8/7c on CMT (Country Music Television). In addition to some cable packages, CMT is also among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo and Hulu with Live TV. Sling TV is probably the best value cable replacement of the lot. Plans starts from $40/month (with your first month half price) and then you'll need to add the $6/month Entertainment Extra add-on to get CMT. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive OTT service, which includes CMT among its 180+ channels. Plans start from $74.99/month, with a current special offer that gets you $20 off the first month. New users can give it a try for free with a 7-day FREE trial. Outside the U.S.? Use a VPN to unblock your usual U.S. service from abroad.

Stream seasons 1-3

You can catch up and watch The Last Cowboy seasons 1-3 online on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus is CBS's own streaming platform and carries a lot of its programming, in addition to exclusive shows such as Frasier, movies and live sports such as the UEFA Champions League soccer live streams. Paramount plus starts from just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. And new customers can give it a try first with the one-week Paramount Plus FREE trial. Again, you'll need to use a VPN to access your Paramount Plus account when venturing outside the States. Details below.

Watch The Last Cowboy from anywhere in the world

How to watch The Last Cowboy from anywhere with a VPN

As you'll read below, The Last Cowboy isn't comprehensively broadcast outside the U.S. So if you're away from the States and want to watch new or old episodes on your regular streaming service, you'll generally be stopped from doing so thanks to geo-restrictions.

With a VPN (virtual private network) however, you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. And you can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of ExpressVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices — from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting Europe and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app and watch The Last Cowboy online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch The Last Cowboy around the world

How to watch The Last Cowboy in Canada

Country Music Television (not to be confused with Canada's own CMT station), is available on plans from a number of cable providers north of the border, including Bell and Rogers.

Outside of that, all aired episodes of The Last Cowboy can be bought via iTunes.

Americans vacationing to Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use your own streaming service when not at home.

Can I watch The Last Cowboy online in the U.K. and Australia

Previously, old episodes of The Last Cowboy gave been available on the Paramount Plus platform in the U.K. and Australia. But right now, it isn't showing in their catalogs.

Remember: if you're visiting the U.K. or Australia from a country that is streaming The Last Cowboy, you can use a VPN to appear as if you're back in your home country and watch from anywhere.

The Last Cowboy season 4 episode guide

S4 Episode 1: Million Dollar Stakes (Nov. 17, 2023)

Top-level horse reiners from all over the world enter into the highly competitive Cactus Classic in Scottsdale, Ariz., for their last chance to qualify for the biggest event in reining: The Run for a Million.

S4 Episode 2: The Road to the Million (Nov. 24, 2023)

As scores hit new heights at the Cactus Classic qualifier, some unexpected players rise up to qualify for the 2023 Run For a Million while other crowd favorites are left behind.

S4 Episode 3: Million Dollar Horsepower (Dec. 1, 2023)

With The Run for a Million approaching, the qualified riders have to decide which horses they'll show in Las Vegas; at the National Reining Breeders Classic in Tulsa, Okla., riders test out their options and check out the competition.

S4 Episode 4: The Great Equalizer (Dec. 8, 2023)

This year's Run For A Million includes Cow Horse and Cutting challenges, and the competition is tough; qualified riders prepare for Las Vegas, where they compete for the title and try to qualify for next year.

S4 Episode 4: The Great Equalizer (Dec. 8, 2023)

The 2023 Run For A Million includes competitions for Cow Horse and Cutting Horse trainers - more riders than ever before arrive to compete to be the next Run For A Million champion.

S4 Episode 5: The Shootout (Dec. 15, 2023)

The 2023 Run For A Million includes competitions for Cow Horse and Cutting Horse trainers as more riders than ever before arrive to compete to be the next Run For A Million champion.

S4 Episode 6: The Run For A Million (Dec. 15, 2023)

The 2023 Run For A Million reining competition is here. Riders are on edge to see who will be this year's champion.

The Last Cowboy season 4 trailer

The Last Cowboy S4 official trailer