How to watch National Finals Rodeo 2023 online: live stream PRCA's premier event from anywhere

Christmas has come early for rodeo fans, with National Finals Rodeo 2023 live streams coming your way over the course of the ten-day bronco busting, bull riding extravaganza. And you can watch all the major performances online and from anywhere with a VPN.

NFR 2023 live stream details The National Finals Rodeo 2023 is on from Thursday, Dec. 7 to Saturday Dec. 16.

► Time: Daily at 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 a.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — The Cowboy Channel (via cable and Sling TV) / Cowboy Channel Plus / RFD-TV Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The so-called 'Super Bowl of rodeo' is the climax of the PRCA calendar and brings together the year's biggest stars to determine once and for all who is the best in their discipline — from riding and roping to racing and wrestling, and everything in-between.

In addition to the prestigious PRCA Gold Buckle awarded to the individual world champions, there's the small matter of a $10.3 million purse that the 119 cowboys (and cowgirls) are battling it out for.

Stetson Wright will enter hot favorite with the Sin City sportsbooks to take home a fifth consecutive all-round championship. The Utah native isn't quite ready to compete with the legendary Trevor Brazile's 14 titles yet, but Stetson is 2023's world leader by some distance, and enters the the Saddle Bronc and Bull Riding championships as the no. 1 ranked cowboy.

Elsewhere, 20-year-old Keenan Hayes has the chance to upset the Bareback Riding apple cart. The Colorado native tops the rankings, with 2019 champion Clayton Biglow his closest competition. Dalton Massey enters the Steer Wrestling arena with a fantastic chance to win his first Gold Buckle and unsaddle Tyler Waguespack who has won the previous two iterations.

With the rodeo world converging on Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada, you don't need to be in Las Vegas to enjoy the ten-day spectacle. In this article we'll explain how to watch National Finals Rodeo live streams online, with a top tip for watching anywhere in the world.

How to watch National Finals Rodeo 2023 live stream in the U.S.

The Cowboy Channel is the primary TV channel broadcasting the ten days of National Finals Rodeo 2023 in the U.S.

As well as being available to watch on a variety of cable packages, The Cowboy Channel is also available from OTT streaming services. For example, it's included in DirecTV's Ultimate and Premier packages, costing $115/month and $160/month respectively.

Or, for a much more affordable option, The Cowboy Channel is included in the Heartland Extra add-on for Sling TV. You need one of Sling TV's base Orange or Blue plans to start with — they cost from $40/month, with your first month half price — and then Heartland Extra costs only $6/month extra.

Alternatively, you could watch via either of the specialized Cowboy Channel Plus or RFD-TV Now. Just be aware that you need an annual subscription to watch on either as NFR live streams aren't included in their monthly plans. The services cost $119.99/year and $89.99 respectively.

If you're outside of the U.S. and have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the NFR 2023 live stream by using a VPN — keep reading for more information.

How to watch National Finals Rodeo 2023 online around the world

Away from home and having difficulty connecting to your NFR live stream? Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the event from anywhere in the world.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices, impressive connection speeds and watertight security.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of devices — from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. We also love the genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service for if any difficulties arise, and you can try it all 100% risk-free thanks to the provider's 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch National Finals Rodeo 2023 live stream in Canada

Just as it is south of the border, The Cowboy Channel is the place to watch the National Finals Rodeo 2023 in Canada.

The network is available on cable plans from the likes of Shaw, Bell and Optik.

Can I watch the National Finals Rodeo in the U.K.? Bronc fans in the U.K. are all out of luck, it seems. But if you're visiting the U.K. from the U.S. right now, you can always use a VPN to unblock The Cowboy Channel Plus and stream the National Finals Rodeo online. Details about, including how to download and use a VPN.

National Finals Rodeo 2023 performance schedule

All performances start at 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 7 : First Performance

: First Performance Friday, Dec. 8 : Second Performance

: Second Performance Saturday, Dec. 9 : Third Performance

: Third Performance Sunday, Dec. 10 : Fourth Performance — Memorial Night

: Fourth Performance — Memorial Night Monday, Dec. 11 : Fifth Performance — Tough Enough to Wear Pink

: Fifth Performance — Tough Enough to Wear Pink Tuesday, Dec. 12 : Sixth Performance — Resistol Rookie Night

: Sixth Performance — Resistol Rookie Night Wednesday, Dec. 13 : Seventh Performance — Military Night

: Seventh Performance — Military Night Thursday, Dec. 14 : Eighth Performance — Canadian Night

: Eighth Performance — Canadian Night Friday, Dec. 15 : Ninth Performance

: Ninth Performance Saturday, Dec. 16: Tenth Performance — Wrangler National Patriot Night

National Finals Rodeo 2023 championships

Bareback Riding

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie-Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

All-Around