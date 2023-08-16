How to watch Run for a Million online: live stream the 2023 horse reining rodeo from anywhere

For the first time ever, Run for a Million – the Western-style horse reining competition from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan – will live stream its showstopping events worldwide over four days. That’s exciting news for aspiring cowpokes and fans of equestrian sports alike. Best of all, you can watch The Run for a Million online live from anywhere with a VPN.

The Run for a Million 2023 streaming details The Run for a Million 2023 horse reining competition will be streamed live from Wednesday (Aug. 16) to Saturday (Aug. 19).

► Venue: South Point Arena and Equestrian Center, LV

► Main event: Saturday from 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST / 12 p.m. AEDT (Aug. 20)

► Global stream — TRFAM.tv

The creator of hit TV show Yellowstone and a bona fide cowboy himself, Taylor Sheridan established the Run for a Million to celebrate the elite Western sport of horse reining and expand the public’s awareness of it.

If you've watched Sheridan's nail-biting documentary series The Last Cowboy, you won't be surprised to hear that the likes of Casey Deary, the 2023 NRHA Derby Open Champion, and reining legend Andrea Fappani, will both be back to compete in Run for a Million 2023. Expect more skilled displays of horsemanship, including disciplined stops, circles and spins.

The Run for a Million 2023 will host multiple prize-winning competitions between August 16-19, including the recent $200,000 Cutting Horse Challenge. But it’s the thrilling main event on Saturday that should draw the biggest crowds, with 16 riders and their steeds hoping to outperform the competition and score the lion’s share of a million bucks.

You don’t have to go to Las Vegas to enjoy the spectacular showmanship. Below, we'll show you how to watch the 2023 Run for a Million online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Run for a Million Rodeo online in the U.S., Canada, and abroad

In countries around the world – including the U.S. and Canada – viewers can watch The Run for a Million via TRFAM.tv, the event's official website.

With the $39.95 Million Dollar Competition plan, you can only watch the Run for a Million event, which airs from 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Want access live streams of every ticketed event between August 16 to August 19 including the $200,000 Cutting Challenge? You’ll need to splash out on the $69.95 Full Access plan.

Whatever option you pick, you’ll be able to access your plan’s content and enjoy it for a full 3 months.

How to watch The Run for a Million 2023 online from anywhere

Away from home and having difficulty connecting to your Run for a Million live stream? Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the sporting competition from anywhere in the world.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

What is the event schedule for Run for a Million 2023?

Subscribers to The Run for a Million website can enjoy live streams of ticketed events due to take place in Las Vegas at the renowned South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. However, you’ll want the Full Access plan to enjoy the full itinerary detailed below and to watch more than the main, Run for a Million event on Saturday evening.

Thursday, Aug. 17 . 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET: $200,000 Cutting Horse Challenge.

. 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET: $200,000 Cutting Horse Challenge. Friday, Aug. 18 . 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET: Youth Fence Challenge, followed by the $200,000 Cow Horse Fence Challenge.

. 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET: Youth Fence Challenge, followed by the $200,000 Cow Horse Fence Challenge. Saturday, Aug. 19 . 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET: $50,000 Bullfighters Only Fight for Fifty.

. 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET: $50,000 Bullfighters Only Fight for Fifty. Saturday, Aug. 19. 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET: Run for a Million Competition.

What is Taylor Sheridan's Run for a million? It’s a horse reining championship inaugurated by the Yellowstone creator in 2019 and that takes place one a year in Las Vegas. It offers the winner the biggest payout in the sport’s history and was established to "celebrate and grow the sport of reining".

How many contestants does the Run for a Million have? The main event allows a maximum of sixteen riders, who will compete for a total pot of $1,000,000 between them.

Who won The Run for a Million in 2022? Nathan Piper and his horse Patriot bagged the competition’s top prize in 2022 with a score of 235.

Who will compete in The Run for a Million 2023? Participants for this year's Run for a Million include: Casey Deary, the 2023 NRHA Derby Open Champion winner; Andrea Fappani, the Seven Million Dollar NRHA trainer; Cira Baeck; Dany Tremblay; and Gina Schumacher, 2019 European Reining Championship winner and daughter of Formula One driver Michael Schumacher.