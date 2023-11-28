How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 final for free today – stream from anywhere

After nine weeks of showstoppers and technical challenges, the Great British Bake Off 2023 winner is about to be revealed. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will give their verdict on the three remaining bakers today, before declaring the victor in what U.S. audiences know as The Great British Baking Show. If you are away from home but need to know who wins, you can stream the series from anywhere with a VPN.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 final free streams, TV channel, start time ► Date and time: The Great British Bake Off 2023 final airs today (Nov. 28) at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT (Dec. 1) / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 29)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Channel 4 (U.K.)

The finalists have successfully navigated Bread Week, Pastry Week and Patisserie Week, but there is still one more major hurdle to overcome. We know from previous seasons that taking home the top prize can be a life-changing achievement, so expect plenty of tension and tears in amongst all the sugar, flour, and icing. Nobody can afford a soggy bottom at this stage.

We don’t want to spoil it for those who have not quite caught up yet, so read on to the end of this article if you want to know who has made it to the Great British Bake Off final 2023. Let’s just say there is a huge amount of talent on display and this is going to be a close-run thing.

Will the Great British Bake Off series 14 final be sealed with a Hollywood handshake? There’s only one way to find out! Read on as we explain how to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 final and stream it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

FREE Great British Bake Off 2023 final stream

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 final for FREE on Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off final 2023 hits our screens on today (Nov. 28) at 8 p.m. GMT on Channel 4. Need to catch up? All previous episodes of The Great British Bake Off season 14 are available to stream now through Channel 4’s FREE on-demand service (with a TV licence). The service also has every episode from season 8 onwards available, if you need just a little bit more Bake Off action from the tent. Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch the Bake Off final live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch from anywhere

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 final online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where Channel 4 isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows – including the Bake Off 2023 final – online no matter where in the world you are.

Watch Bake Off in other places around the world

Can I watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 final online in Australia?

Foxtel's streaming services Foxtel Now and Binge are the home of Bake Off Down Under. The final will go out 7.30pm AEDT on Wednesday, November 29 on the LifeStyle Food channel. The equivalent episodes of Extra Slice go out immediately afterwards on the same channel. Binge is a great value option and is available on a whole host of devices (including smartphones, games consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, etc). It costs from only $10 per month after a 14-day FREE trial. Another option is Foxtel Now, a slightly pricier service that lets you either watch Fox Showcase programming live or on-demand as and when you want. The Essentials base plan includes a 10-day free trial to new subscribers. After that, you'll pay from $25 a month. Traveling outside Australia? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a safe, secure VPN.

Can I watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 final in the U.S.?

New episodes of The Great British Baking Show, as it's known in the U.S., land on Netflix on Fridays at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. The streaming service currently starts from $6.99 a month, or $15.49 if you want to ditch all the ads. Away from the U.S.? Don't worry — check out our guide above or you can watch The Great British Bake Off final 2023 by downloading a VPN.

Can I watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 final online in Canada?

Unfortunately for Canadian cake lovers, The Great British Baking Show tends to appear a long time after the original UK broadcast.

For example, last year Canada had to wait until the following July before the season 13 episodes became available. At the time of writing, season 14 is not yet available so may be on a similar timeline.

When it does finally appear, the CBC Gem streaming service will inevitably be the place to watch The Great British Baking Show 2023. A subscription is $4.99 right now - after you've taken advantage of its one month free trial – and you can watch on Android, Apple TV, iPad and iPhone or simply the CBC Gem website.

Of course, if you're a Brit visiting Canada, you can use a VPN to watch Bake Off on Channel 4 – from anywhere.

Who is in the Great British Bake Off final 2023?

Dan Hunter, Josh Smalley and Matty Edgell are the three bakers who have made it to the Great British Bake Off 2023 final.

All three have received the Star Baker accolade on two occasions this season. Their work will once again be overseen by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for the grand finale on Tuesday, November 28.

Season 14 of The Great British Bake Off was presented by comedian Noel Fielding. He was joined by a newcomer to the tent, Alison Hammond, a former Big Brother contestant turned daytime TV presenter.