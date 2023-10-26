Pakistan vs South Africa live stream — how to watch Cricket World Cup online 2023

In-form South Africa are taking on struggling Pakistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan won what looked a crucial toss, but none of their batsmen went on to play a big individual innings, with three of them dismissed for between 43 and 52. The innings faded away and Pakistan have been bowled out for 270 with 20 balls left, Shamsi taking 4-60.

South Africa have lost their only game batting second this world cup. Pakistan have lost their last three games; South Africa have four wins, all by more than 100 runs, from their five games. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live from anywhere with a VPN— potentially for FREE.

South Africa have batted first in four games and have averaged 380. Four different batsmen have made centuries, and Quinton de Kock has three hundreds. When they had to chase, against Netherlands, the Proteas fell 38 runs short of a target of 246 in 43 overs. In the past 12 months the Proteas have lost four out of seven games when chasing, but won nine out of 10 when setting a target.

Pakistan’s comparative strength also lies in their batting. But it has not always fired as expected, and the bowling has often been impotent, not helped by lacklustre fielding. Last game Pakistan set Afghanistan 283 to win and lost – never before had Pakistan failed to defend such a high target. Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: "We had a good total. In the bowling, we weren't up to the mark as we are not taking wickets in the middle overs."

Pakistan’s spinners particularly have lacked bite. Between them, they have bowled 96.3 overs and taken 6-602. Seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is the leading wicket taker, with 10 wickets. But he has rarely struck with the new ball and his wickets have mainly come at the back end of innings. Haris Rauf, the next highest wicket taker, has conceded nearly seven runs an over.

If both sides continue in the same form, expect some fireworks when South Africa bat. Here's where to find Pakistan vs South Africa live streams and watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 games from anywhere.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live streams for free

Good news for fans in Pakistan: this match will be streamed for FREE on the PTV Sports website.

It's also worth noting that every Cricket World Cup game is FREE to watch on the Hotstar mobile app in India.

A total of 18 matches are FREE on 9Now in Australia, including all Aussie games, the semis and the final – but not this clash, sadly.

Traveling outside Pakistan or India? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual Pakistani stream on PTV Sports, you'd select Pakistan from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the Pakistan vs South Africa live stream.

Pakistan vs South Africa live streams by country

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch Pakistan vs South Africa on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus has the rights to stream all 48 matches. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch Pakistan vs South Africa live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv, with a Sling subscription which costs $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Cricket World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup plus Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch Pakistan vs South Africa live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Pakistan vs South Africa on Fox Sports channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

It's also worth noting that free-to-air Channel 9 and its the 9Now streaming service have the rights to 18 games, including all Australia fixtures, both semis and the final. But not Pakistan vs South Africa, sadly.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2023 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.