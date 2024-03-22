Netherlands vs Scotland live stream: How to watch international friendly online

Watch a Netherlands vs Scotland live stream to see Liverpool's Andy Robertson in action for his country.

The Netherlands welcome Scotland to the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam for a friendly. It will be one of the last chances for these squads to come together ahead of Euro 2024, and you can watch a Netherlands vs Scotland live stream from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE!

Netherlands vs Scotland live stream, Date, Time, Channels Netherlands vs Scotland live streams will be available on Friday, March 22.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (March 23)

• Watch FREE — L'Equipe (France)

• UK — ViaPlay

• U.S. — Fox Sports via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Both these teams have booked their ticket to Germany, having finished second in their qualifying groups. However, it is the Oranje who are in better form, having beaten Gibraltar, the Republic of Ireland and Greece in their last three matches. The Tartan Army could only manage draws with Norway and Georgia, as well as being beaten by France.

Steve Clarke has recalled veteran Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon following his return to fitness. However, he will not be able to call on the services of the injured Aaron Hickey and Callum McGregor. Ronald Koeman has become the first Dutch manager in nearly three decades not to include a single Ajax player in his squad.

The head-to-head record is in the hosts' favor. They have won nine of the 21 meetings between the two sides, with the Scots picking up six victories and the remaining five ending in draws.

This may be a friendly, but the players will want to impress their managers and get a spot on the plane to Euro 2024. Expect plenty of energy and effort. Read on to find out how you can watch the full 90 minutes.

Watch a Netherlands vs Scotland live stream for FREE

Those in France and Monaco will be able to watch the Netherlands vs Scotland live stream for free thanks to L'Equipe. The famous French sports publication will host the game on its website.

Don't worry if you're a French football fan away from home, you can use a VPN to watch L'Equipe from abroad.

Watch Netherlands vs Scotland from anywhere

Netherlands vs Scotland live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Netherlands vs Scotland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a French service, you'd select France. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to L'Equipe and watch the game.

How to watch Netherlands vs Scotland in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., Netherlands vs Scotland live streams will be available on ViaPlay and ViaPlay.com. The service costs from £9.99 a month, and is available via Sky, Virgin Media and Amazon. Its soccer coverage includes the Scottish Cup and La Liga.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN. Not use a VPN before? Follow the instructions above.

Watch Netherlands vs Scotland in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Netherlands vs Scotland live stream on Fox Sports, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports, and lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Netherlands vs Scotland live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Netherlands vs Scotland in Canada

Canadians can watch the Netherlands vs Scotland live stream on DAZN.

Streaming service DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer!

DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back home in Canada.

Watch Netherlands vs Scotland in Australia

Aussies can watch Netherlands vs Scotland on Optus Sport, which has the rights to a ton of top-tier soccer, including all of this season's English Premier League games. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, while an Annual Pass is available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Netherlands vs Scotland in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Netherlands vs Scotland live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.