MLB World Series live stream: How to watch Rangers vs Diamondbacks online, Game 1

The 2023 MLB World Series – Rangers vs Diamondbacks – is an unlikely matchup. Two teams who lost more than 100 games the season before last are now the fastest pair to go from triple-digit defeats to the Fall Classic. The unmissable action starts with Game 1 on Friday, October 27.

Every Rangers vs Diamondbacks game is live on Fox in the U.S., TNT Sports in the U.K., and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch the 2023 MLB World Series from anywhere with a VPN.

2023 MLB World Series live stream, Date, Time, Channels The MLB World Series Game 1 live stream takes place on Friday, Oct. 27.

► Time — 8:03 p.m. ET / 5:03 p.m. PT / 1:03 a.m. BST (Oct. 28) / 11:03 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 28)

• U.S. — Fox (Sling TV/Fubo)

• CAN — SNNow

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

84-win Arizona scraped into the postseason as the bottom seed in the National League, while 90-win Texas, one of six teams to have never won the World Series, went one better in the American League.

They've upset the odds every single step of the way, and now stand four more victories off clinching the Commissioner's Trophy.

There's no doubt that the Rangers possess the lion's share of the standout stars of the postseason, in the consistently excellent Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi, and Adolis Garcia, who's powered home 20 runs in 12 playoff games. However, the Diamondbacks' journey has been the ultimate team effort, and there are signs that Corbin Carroll is returning to form.

However Rangers vs Diamondbacks plays out, this is every inch a victory for the Major League Baseball underclass, and you can follow it all by watching 2023 MLB World Series live streams. We'll show you how to do that below, wherever you are in the world.

2023 MLB World Series schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Diamondbacks @ Rangers | Fri., October 27 at 8:03 p.m.

Diamondbacks @ Rangers | Fri., October 27 at 8:03 p.m. Game 2: Diamondbacks @ Rangers | Sat., October 28 at 8:03 p.m.

Diamondbacks @ Rangers | Sat., October 28 at 8:03 p.m. Game 3: Rangers @ Diamondbacks | Mon., October 30 at 8:03 p.m.

Rangers @ Diamondbacks | Mon., October 30 at 8:03 p.m. Game 4: Rangers @ Diamondbacks | Tue., October 31 at 8:03 p.m.

Rangers @ Diamondbacks | Tue., October 31 at 8:03 p.m. Game 5: Rangers @ Diamondbacks | Wed., November 1 at 8:03 p.m.*

Rangers @ Diamondbacks | Wed., November 1 at 8:03 p.m.* Game 6: Diamondbacks @ Rangers | Fri., November 3 at 8:03 p.m.*

Diamondbacks @ Rangers | Fri., November 3 at 8:03 p.m.* Game 7: Diamondbacks @ Rangers | Sat., November 4 at 8:03 p.m.*

*If necessary

How to watch 2023 MLB World Series live streams from anywhere

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.



MLB World Series live streams by country

How to watch 2023 MLB World Series live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., every game of the 2023 MLB World Series is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.





How to watch the 2023 MLB World Series in Canada

MLB fans in Canada can catch every game of the 2023 World Series on Sportsnet and the SNNow streaming service.

The price of a subscription starts at $179.99 per year or $19.99 per month, and Sportsnet also carries live NBA and NHL coverage.

Not at home in Canada right now?

How to watch 2023 MLB World Series live streams in the U.K.

Every game of the 2023 MLB World Series is being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

However, in order to stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the baseball.

How to watch 2023 MLB World Series live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the entirety of the 2023 MLB World Series on ESPN channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NBA and NFL. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN to watch the action as if they were back home.