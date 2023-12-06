Man United vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Today's late game sees Man United face Chelsea at Old Trafford. With both teams suffering miserable starts to their Premier League seasons, managers Erik Ten Haag and Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to pick up three points. Don't miss the Man United vs Chelsea live stream – and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 a.m. AEDT (Dec 7).

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Amazon Prime (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man United come into today's clash on the back of a disappointing loss to Newcastle and a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray. The Red Devil’s will be thankful to be at the theatre of dreams tonight due to poor away form.

With Casemiro still out, Erik Ten Haag has had to rely on impressive 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo to control the games. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has failed to score in 100 of his last 140 Man United games and fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with their home-grown talent. A big win over Chelsea today would be just what the doctor ordered.

The Blues have suddenly picked up form in the past few weeks. Drawing to Man City and thrashing Spurs has boosted their confidence. Chelsea might be in 10th position, but Mauricio Pochettino is starting implement his style of play into the team. Argentinian, World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez bagged two goals in an important win against Crystal Palace last week and is inspiring his team. Connor Gallagher will not be available but Reece James will be back fit, along with Marc Cucurella.

Don't miss today's Man United vs Chelsea live stream, or indeed any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Man United vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Man United vs Chelsea live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man United vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.