Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream: How to watch the WBC WBO super bantamweight boxing online

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue for the former's WBC and WBO world super bantamweight titles is the fight boxing needs. Cool Boy Steph and The Monster is another contest that could be a fight of the year contender. The best fighting the best, with pound-for-pound contender Inoue moving up a division to try to become a four-weight world champion, the Fulton vs Inoue live stream is one not to be missed.

Fulton vs Inoue is airing with a free trial in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Fulton vs Inoue live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulton vs Inoue live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Tuesday (July 25)

► Venue: Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

► Time: (ringwalks) 9 p.m. JST / 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. EDT / 5 a.m. PDT / 10 p.m. AEST / 12 a.m. (Wednesday) NZST

► U.S.: ESPN via SlingTV and ESPN Plus

► U.K.: Watch on Sky Sports

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Stephen Fulton – a.k.a. Philadelphia's Cool Boy Steph – has reached the top of the super bantamweight tree through hard work. It took 19 fights for the 29-year-old to challenge for one of the big four belts at super bantam, despite being one of the division's best-schooled technicians. A world champion since beating Angelo Leo for the WBO strap in January 2021, Fulton won worldwide acclaim in winning a majority decision to defeat Brandon Figueroa for the WBC belt. Many believed the duo would dance again after Fulton's easy defence Daniel Roman in June 2022, but the arrival to the division of arguably the world's pound-for-pound king changed everything.

Nanoya Inoue is not nicknamed The Monster for nothing. One of the most ferocious punchers in boxing, with 21 knockouts from 24 professional fights, he has featured on pound-for-pound lists since winning the WBC light-flyweight title in just his sixth professional fight in April 2014. It took Inoue less than two minutes to stop Jamie McDonnell in his debut at bantamweight after running out of game opponents at light-flyweight, and sprang to world attention by outpointing Nonito Donaire in a fabulous World Boxing Series final in November 2019. Fulton has the advantage in reach, but avoiding the Monster's bombs will be a tough ask.

Here's everything you need to watch the Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream, below we've got all the details on the WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title fight.

How to watch Fulton vs Inoue live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title fight live stream between Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is another option for this fight. It's $9.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Fulton vs Inoue live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Fulton vs Inoue live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an American who's currently in the U.K. could watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue on ESPN Plus, via Sling TV, even though they're not in the U.S.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, such as Sling, FuboTV or ESPN Plus, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, FuboTV or ESPN Plus, as you usually would back in the States, and watch the Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream.

How to watch the Fulton vs Inoue live streams in the UK

Sky Sports broadcasts the Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Fulton vs Inoue live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports | Fulton vs Inoue | AU$29.95

The Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. AEST on Tuesday, July 25, with the main event expected to start around 10 p.m. AEST. The Fulton vs Inoue fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$29.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Stephen Fulton Naoya Inoue Nationality American Japanese Date of birth July 17th, 1997 April 10th, 1993 Height 5' 6'' 5' 5" Reach 70" 67" Total fights 21 24 Record 21-0 (8 KOs) 24-0 (21 KOs)

Fulton vs Inoue Fight card

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue for the WBC and WBO Super-bantamweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu for the WBO featherweight title

Chihiro Iwashita vs. Hiroyuki Takahara; Super-featherweight

Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa; Super-flyweight

Taiga Imanaga vs. Hebi Marapu; Lightweight

Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado; Super-bantamweight

Yuki Kajitani vs. Masato Shinoda; Super-flyweight

Kenta Yamakawa vs. Ryosuke Nakamura; Featherweight

Takero Kitano vs. Kenta Kawakami; Featherweight