Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch the pre-season friendly online and on TV, team news

It's almost time for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream, as Steve Cooper's side play their last pre-season friendly before the resumption of the Premier League. Ready for the big game? We'll show you how to watch a Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Nottingham Forest have handed starts to Morgan Gibbs-White, Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson, with former Manchester United man Anthony Elanga on the bench.

Eintracht Frankfurt have included PSG transfer target Randal Kolo Muani in their starting XI, with Mario Gotze also selected from kick-off.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream, date, time, channels The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place on Saturday, August 5.

► Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 p.m. AEST

• U.K. — Forest TV (FREE REPLAY)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus (LIVE STREAM)

A week before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Nottm Forest will conclude pre-season by facing Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Cooper's side successfully avoided relegation to the Championship last term, finishing 16th after losing only one of their last six matches. Despite a haphazard approach to recruitment which saw Forest bring in dozens of new players across two transfer windows, the club from the Midlands kept their heads above water in the top tier of English soccer.

Survival will be the main objective again this season in what promises to be a competitive Premier League. The fact that Cooper remains at the City Ground is a huge plus for Forest, who were in the Championship relegation zone when the Welshman took the job in September 2021.

Pre-season has not gone particularly well so far, however. Forest began by edging out their neighbors Notts County 1-0, and they also beat Levante 2-1. But defeats by Valencia (0-1), Leeds United (0-2), PSV (0-1) and Rennes (0-5) were cause for concern, especially as Forest did not manage a single goal in any of those games.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga last time out but they are now under new management, with Dino Toppmoller replacing Oliver Glasner. Frankfurt drew 1-1 with Dutch side Vitesse last Friday and will now be looking to see off Forest in front of their own supporters at Deutsche Bank Park.

Cooper will want to see a reaction from his players following that 5-0 thumping by Rennes. Another heavy defeat here would dampen the mood ahead of the big kick-off in the Premier League, with Forest due to start their season with a daunting trip to Arsenal. After that, two of their next three games are against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Can Nottm Forest get the better of their German hosts? Tune into the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream to find out. We’ll show you how to watch it from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest anywhere

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream will be shown on a handful of channels around the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live streams by country

How to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K.

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream will not be shown live in the U.K. However, a FREE full-match replay will be available on Forest TV.

Simply register for a free account and you'll be able to catch up on all the action from Deutsche Bank Park shortly after the final whistle.

Not at home in the U.K. right now? You can still follow the game free by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN app on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content. You can also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians cannot watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream. However, the full match will be replayed on Forest TV.

U.K. nationals visiting Canada can register for a FREE account and catch up on the game between Frankfurt and Forest using ExpressVPN (full details above).

Watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream in Australia

Aussies will not be able to watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottm Forest live stream. But U.K nationals visiting Oz can use a VPN to tune in to a full match replay on Forest TV on Sunday morning.

Register for a FREE account and you'll be able to watch the full 90 minutes shortly after the game has concluded.

Remember, if future matches are being broadcast in Australia, you can simply use a VPN to watch the action while you're overseas.