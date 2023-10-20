Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Arsenal will go top of the Premier League table – at least temporarily – with a victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream is the standout Premier League fixture this weekend — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Oct. 22)

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will lock horns for the first time this season in the late Premier League kick-off on Saturday.

The Gunners trail Tottenham in top spot heading into the weekend, but since Spurs are not in action again until Monday, Mikel Arteta's men will climb to the summit of the standings if they win at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have won each of their last three visits to Chelsea's home stadium under Arteta – a fourth consecutive triumph would only strengthen the feeling that this could be the season in which Arsenal end their 20-year title drought.

Chelsea will have something to say about that. Back-to-back wins against Fulham and Burnley before the international break suggested that Mauricio Pochettino's side have finally turned a corner.

The Blues have a tricky run of fixtures coming up. This weekend's game marks the start of a run in which they must face seven of last season's top nine in succession. A win here would lift the mood ahead of that daunting run of assignments.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on NBC or via NBCSports.com (cable login required).

No cable? You can stream NBC via Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC and NBCSN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Soccer Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan, brining it down to CAN$18.33

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

