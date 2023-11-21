Brazil vs Argentina live stream — how to watch World Cup 2026 qualifier online for free

Quite a lot has happened in the two years since Brazil and Argentina last met. For one, the Albiceleste won the World Cup, though it's probably safe to assume that there'll be no red carpet rolled out for Lionel Messi at the Maracana on Tuesday, especially as the hosts are currently riding a two-game slump in 2026 World Cup qualifying. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Brazil vs Argentina live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Brazil vs Argentina live streams: TV schedule, dates The Brazil vs Argentina live stream takes place on Tuesday (Nov. 21).

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 00:30 a.m. GMT (Nov. 22) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 22)

• FREE — Globoplay in Brazil

• FREE — TVP in Argentina

• USA — Universo / Telemundo (via Fubo) | ViX Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brazil are all the way down in fifth in the South American section of qualifying, and interim head coach Fernando Diniz's men are going to have to buck their ideas up quickly if they're to avoid missing out on a World Cup for the first time ever.

Neymar's semi-retirement and subsequent injury was supposed to give Vinicius Junior the platform to flourish as Brazil's main man, but the Real Madrid flyer succumbed to a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat to Colombia last week. That followed a dreadful 2-0 loss at the hands of Uruguay in October.

Argentina fell to the same opposition by the same scoreline in a bad-tempered affair on Thursday, one that saw the performance of Messi in particular come in for heavy criticism. The Inter Miami man did not take kindly to some of the jibes that were aimed in his direction, retorting that some players should show more respect to their elders.

You’ll need to watch a Brazil vs Argentina live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina live streams for free

How to watch FREE Brazil vs Argentina live streams

Good news for viewers based in Brazil and Argentina: they'll be able to watch a FREE Brazil vs Argentina live stream, courtesy of Globoplay in Brazil, and TVP in Argentina.

Traveling outside Brazil or Argentina? No problem – use our favorite football VPN to unblock your favored stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Brazilian service, such as Globoplay, you'd select 'Brazil' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream.

Brazil vs Argentina live streams by country

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream on Universo.

If you don't have the channel on cable, it's available via Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial plus a Black Friday discount on your first month. There's also YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV Stream.

Spanish-language coverage of Brazil vs Argentina is available via Telemundo and ViX Plus, which costs $6.99 per month and also offers access to a whole host of original series and exclusive movies.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. As well as Universo and Telemundo, it's got FOX, FS1, ESPN, ABC, USA and lots more major channels, plus a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Brazil vs Argentina live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Can you stream Brazil vs Argentina in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The rights to the Brazil vs Argentina live stream haven't been picked up by U.K. broadcaster, though that's not the worst thing, seeing as kick-off is set for 00:30 am GMT in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

That said, anybody visiting the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Brazil vs Argentina live stream for football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Kick-off is set for 11:30 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday morning.