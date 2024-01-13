Beterbiev vs Smith live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time odds today

The Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream is a stellar start the new fight year, with the Russian-born Canadian defending his three light-heavyweight world titles against Scouser Mundo whose sole professional defeat came against Canelo Alvarez. It's a fight not to be missed. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Beterbiev vs Smith live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Smith weighed in marginally lighter than favorite Beterbiev at yesterday's weigh-in for this world title fight. The Brit said he felt in the best shape of his career and he'll need to be if he's to come out on top. "Physically, mentally I'm in a good place and the only thing left to do is go and perform," said Scouser Smith. "He has been hurt, he can be hit. He's not the most elusive fighter."

Silent assassin Beterbiev was in typically quiet mode. "My team prepared a little bit better than him," he said, menacingly. The atmosphere is building in Beterbiev's adoptive Canadian home and the undercard will be coming up in a couple of hours' time.

Beterbiev vs Smith live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday (January 13)

► Venue: Videotron Centre, Quebec City, Canada

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 12 a.m. ET (Jan. 14) / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT (Jan. 14) / 4 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 14)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Beterbiev is a machine. Arguably the most fearsome puncher on the planet, the 38-year-old former world amateur champion is undefeated in 19 professional fights and has won every one of them inside the distance. A world champion since 2017, Beterbiev is the current owner of the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight titles and will be looking ahead to a fight later this year against Dmitry Bivol to become undisputed at 175lbs. A savage finisher, his recent victories over Joe Smith Jr and Anthony Yarde were typical of the ramrod jab and constant front-foot pressure he employs.

Smith may be the underdog but the youngest member of the famous Liverpool fighting family has plenty of grade. The 33-year-old was the WBA super middleweight world champion for two years from 2018, beating compatriot George Groves in the process, before losing a wide points decision to pound-for-pound contender Canelo Alvarez in a unification fight in 2020. Mundo has since rebuilt at the bigger weight, stopping two opponents with the sort of finishing that has typified his career.

Smith will the opportunity to cause an upset: "People make out he's this beast... He's got a great record, and his achievements speak for themselves, but he has been hurt twice, and he does get hit quite a bit."

Here's everything you need to watch the Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Watch Beterbiev vs Smith live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBC, IBF and WBO world light heavyweight fight live stream between Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, making a great option for sports fans and cord-cutters.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is another option for this fight. It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Beterbiev vs Smith live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Smith live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an American who's currently in the U.K. could watch Beterbiev vs Smith on ESPN Plus, via Sling TV, even though they're not in the U.S..

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, such as Sling, FuboTV or ESPN Plus, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus, as you usually would back in the States, and watch the Beterbiev vs Smith live stream.

Beterbiev vs Smith live streams by country

How to watch the Beterbiev vs Smith live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Beterbiev vs Smith live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Beterbiev vs Smith live streams by country live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch the Beterbiev vs Smith live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Beterbiev vs Smith live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and the ringwalks for Beterbiev vs Smith are expected from 12 a.m. ET (Jan. 14) / 9 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Smith in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kayo Sports | Beterbiev vs Smith | AU$39.95

The Beterbiev vs Smith card is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, January 14, with the main event expected to start around 4 p.m. AEDT. The Beterbiev vs Smith fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$49.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Artur Beterbiev Callum Smith Nationality Russian/Canadian British Date of birth January 21st, 1985 April 23rd, 1990 Height 6' 0" 6' 3'' Reach 73" 78 Total fights 19 30 Record 19-0 (19 KOs) 29-1 (21 KOs)

Beterbiev vs Smith Fight card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith for IBF, WBC and WBO world light heavyweight titles

Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez for WBO bantamweight title

Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock

Imam Khataev vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Christopher Guerrero vs Sergio Garcia Herrera

Mehmet Unal vs Dragan Lepei

Leila Beaudoin vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza

Moreno Fendero vs Victor Hugo Flores

Wilkens Mathieu vs TBA

Beterbiev vs Smith odds

DraftKings has the odds significantly in favor of Beterbiev (-450) to the underdog Smith (+320).