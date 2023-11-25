Benavidez vs Andrade live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

David "El Monstruo" Benavidez goes toe-to-toe with Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade at Las Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday. Both fighters are undefeated so in addition to Benavidez's interim WBC super middleweight belt, two perfect records are on the line.

Benavidez vs Andrade is available to watch on Kayo Sports in Australia, while it's a PPV in the US and the UK. Don't worry if you're abroad on fight night because you can watch Benavidez vs Andrade live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Benavidez vs Andrade live stream start time ►Date: Saturday (Nov. 25)

►Time: The main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Nov. 26) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Nov. 26)

► Benavidez vs Andrade time: Ringwalks expected at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT (Nov. 26) / 3 p.m. AEDT (Nov. 26)

• U.S. — Showtime PPV ($74.99)

• U.K. — Fite PPV ($19.99)

• AUS — Kayo Sports (non-PPV)

Of course, at its heart the interim WBC super middleweight belt is innuendo for a shot against Canelo Alvarez, something that Benavidez in particular hasn't been shy about. Ahead of this bout, however, the Mexican superstar is yet to acknowledge his potential mandatory challenger.

Benavidez, 26, is a big puncher whose power, height and strength often proves overwhelming. The two-time WBC super middleweight champion has knocked out 23 of his 27 opponents, but had to go the distance against the former champ Caleb Plant in his last fight seven months ago.

Andrade, 35, is 15 years into his career and must now rely on his brains as much as his brawn. The southpaw from Providence has a knack for setting traps for knockout blows or points on the scorecard, and possesses a knockout record of 19 from 32 fights.

Read on as we explain how to watch a Benavidez vs Andrade live stream from anywhere.

Benavidez vs Andrade live streams

Benavidez vs Andrade is a pay-per-view event in most places, but not in Australia, where the fight is available to watch or live stream via a bog-standard subscription to Fox Sports via Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports – no PPV fee required!

Benavidez vs Andrade live streams by country

How to watch the Benavidez vs Andrade live stream in the U.S.

Benavidez vs Andrade is exclusive to Showtime PPV in the US, with the PPV priced at a hefty $74.99. Live coverage of the event begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday evening, while the main event ringwalks are expected to take place at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. Watch Benavidez vs Andrade on Showtime PPV ($74.99) You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, and tune in on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more.

Benavidez vs Andrade live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK can watch the Benavidez vs Andrade live stream by ordering the PPV from Fite.TV. Strangely, prices are listed in dollars only, and this PPV will set you back $19.99 (around £16). Live coverage gets underway at 1 a.m. GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the main event's ringwalks expected at around 4 a.m.. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade: live stream in Canada

PPV.com is the place to live stream Benavidez vs Andrade in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, with the main event fighters expected to make their ringwalks at around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. Unfortunately, the PPV is one of the priciest around, costing CA$102.87, plus taxes and a service fee. Traveling outside Canada right now? You can use a VPN to watch your home stream from abroad.

How to watch Benavidez vs Andrade live streams in Australia

Viewers in Australia have got it good, as they don't need to cough up a PPV fee in order to watch the Benavidez vs Andrade live stream. Instead, the fight's being shown on Fox Sports 507, which is available via Foxtel. Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports may be a better option, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Prices start at $25 per month, and Kayo gets you live NFL, F1, cricket, AFL, NBA, NHL coverage, and plenty more besides. Live coverage of the event starts at 12 am AEDT on Sunday, with the main event expected to begin at around 3 p.m..

Benavidez vs Andrade tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 David Benavidez Demetrius Andrade Nationality American American Date of birth December 17th, 1996 February 26th, 1988 Height 6' 2'' 6' 1" Reach 74.5" 73.5" Total fights 27 32 Record 27-0 (23 KOs) 33-0 (19 KOs)

Benavidez vs Andrade fight card

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12 rounds, super middleweights

Subriel Matias (c) vs. Shohjahon Ergashev, 12 rounds, for Matias' IBF world super lightweight title

Hector Luis Garcia (c) vs. Lamont Roach, 12 rounds, for Garcia's WBA world super featherweight title

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., 10 rounds, middleweights

Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweights

Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, 10 rounds, super featherweights

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar Flores, 10 rounds, light middleweights

Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Israel Mercardo vs. Wesley Rivers, 6 rounds, super lightweights

Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill, 4 rounds, featherweights

Jabin Chollet vs. Jorge Perez, 8 rounds, lightweights

Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina, 4 rounds, welterweights

Benavidez vs Andrade odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are weighted in favor of Benavidez (-380) versus the underdog Andrade (+275), but only just.