Anderson vs Martin live stream: How to watch online, fight card and start time

Originally scheduled to face Kazakhstan’s Zhan Kossobutskiy, who was forced to pull out due to an issue with his visa, Jared Anderson faces his sternest test to date in fellow American Charles Martin. The 37-year-old has 29 wins on his resume, including 26 KOs, and has only lost to top-class operators in Anthony Joshua, Adam Kownacki and Luis Ortiz.

The southpaw brings a wealth of experience, having also had 64 fights as an amateur, and will hope to neutralise the power of his younger opponent by keeping him at bay with his excellent right jab. However, it will not be easy as Anderson has made short work of all of his opponents, winning all 14 of his professional fights by knockout and never going beyond the sixth round.

The 23-year-old also has plenty of amateur pedigree, having twice won the US National Championships, and is viewed as one of the most exciting prospects in the heavyweight division. Possessing power in both hands, Anderson will be looking to secure a statement win that proves he can challenge the best in the division.

This is a heavyweight clash you won’t want to miss, so here’s everything you need to know to watch an Anderson vs Martin live stream from wherever you are.

How to watch the Anderson vs Martin live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Anderson vs Martin live stream in your home country and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Its 30-day money-back guarantee is another perk.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Anderson vs Martin live streams in the US

If you are in the U.S. there are plenty of ways to watch Anderson vs Martin live streams as the fight is on ESPN and ESPN+.

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming serviceswe've tested. It offers ESPN in the $40 per month Sling Orange package, which is on sale for $15 for the first month.

Fubo, one of the best cable TV alternatives, will also give you ESPN.

If access to ESPN sports is all you need, then the best option is to sign up to ESPN Plus. That means you can watch the fight for just $9.99 and get access to a month's worth of entertainment too.

How to watch Anderson vs Martin live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is your destination to watch Anderson vs Martin live streams online. The event is airing on both Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage of the entire fight card starting at 2 a.m. BST (Sunday, July 2). If you just fancy watching the main event, then set your alarm early as it is scheduled to get underway around 4 a.m. BST.

How to watch Anderson vs Martin live streams in Canada

Boxing fans in Canada can get Anderson vs Martin live streams on TSN+. That means that you can watch the fight for $19.99 and get access to a month's worth of other entertainment. Alternatively, if you sign up for an annual pass then the price is reduced to $16.66 a month (billed as one payment of $199.99).

Watch Anderson vs Martin live streams in Australia

Unfortunately, it's bad luck for fight fans in Australia as no channels will be showing the Anderson vs Martin live stream. However, if you're travelling in Oz and want to watch the bout then you can tune in to your regular streaming service thanks to the magic of ExpressVPN.

Anderson vs Martin fight card

Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, heavyweight

DeAndre Ware vs. Decarlo Perez, super middleweight

Delante Johnson vs. Jonathan Montreal, junior welterweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Alex de Oliveira, lightweight

Tyler McCreary vs. Deivi Julio, junior lightweight

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Mirady Zola, light heavyweight

Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Rance Ward, junior middleweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Nicklaus Flaz, junior middleweight

