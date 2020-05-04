Video game release dates 2020: Here’s when every big game is coming

Looking at the list of video game release dates for 2020 reveals a lot of exciting titles slated to launch this year. From samurai action in Ghost of Tsushima, to superhero team-building in Marvel’s Avengers, to dystopian exploration in Cyberpunk 2077, it sounds like there will be something to satisfy just about every gamer.

We should also see some particularly exciting games in the back half of the year, as Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X , respectively, are slated to launch during the holiday season. At present, we know only a handful of confirmed games, but this could change rapidly. Microsoft and Sony will likely reveal their launch lineups within the first half of the year.

In the meantime, we’ve combed through the confirmed release schedule for the rest of the year and pinpointed the big releases. Our selections include highly anticipated AAA titles, as well as fan-favorite rereleases and particularly promising fare from smaller publishers. We’ll also update this list periodically as more and more release dates become available.

One word of warning, however: All of this information is highly subject to change. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has affected both supply lines and development schedules, meaning that a lot of games have been pushed back — some indefinitely. Other games that are still on target for later this year may slip into next year. The urgency of the schedule will also depend on whether the PS5 and Xbox Series X debut on time.

Here’s the video game release schedule for 2020, as well as a list of games that we expect this year, but don’t have hard dates just yet.

May 2020

Minecraft Dungeons (Image credit: Mojang)

May 12

Star Wars: Episode 1: Racer (PS4, Switch)

Apex Legends Season 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

May 19

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch)

May 22

Maneater (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

May 26

Minecraft Dungeons (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

May 28

Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

May 29

BioShock: The Collection (Switch)

Borderlands Legendary Collection (Switch)

XCOM 2 Collection (Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (Switch)

June 2020

The Last of Us Part II (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

June 4

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

June 5

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (PC)

The Outer Worlds (Switch)

June 19

The Last of Us: Part II

June 23

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

July 2020

Death Stranding (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

July 7

Catherine: Full Body (Switch)

July 10

F1 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

July 14

Death Stranding (PC)

July 17

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

August 2020

August 28

Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

September 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

September 4

Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

September 17

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

TBA 2020