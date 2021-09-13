Upgraded Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 could arrive early 2022

Figuring out where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce TX 3090, or really any Nvidia GeForce 30-series card for the MSRP is tricky business right now, thanks to the ongoing chip shortage. But new rumors suggest Nvidia may be gearing up to launch two new series of GPUs in 2022, which could increase your odds of snagging one for yourself.

Notably, known GPU rumormonger @Greymon55 claims that Nvidia is planning to release a refreshed line of GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs for both laptops and desktops early next year. These GPUs are tipped to bear Nvidia's trademark "Super" branding (e.g. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Super) and the laptop versions will reportedly arrive first, perhaps early enough to be featured at CES 2022 in January, while the desktop versions may arrive later in the year.

RedGamingTech's Paul Eccleston published a video this month in which he corroborates that claim, noting that he's heard Nvidia is aiming to announce the GeForce RTX 30-series Super cards at CES 2022.

He also cautions us not to expect huge performance increases over the current crop of GeForce RTX 30-series cards, claiming that these cards will likely offer 5-10% better performance than their non-Super versions. The real goal, according to Eccleston, is for Nvidia to get more cards on the market to alleviate some of the current graphics card supply shortage.

Then there's Nvidia's rumored next generation of GeForce graphics cards, codenamed Lovelace, which are tippped to make their debut at the end of 2022. @Greymon55 now claims that we'll see next-gen GPUs launching in October of next year, which makes sense given AMD has already confirmed next-gen Zen 4 and RDNA 3 hardware is coming in 2022. This could mean we can expect both new Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 4000-series cards from Nvidia and new RDNA 3-powered Radeon 7000-series cards from AMD by Halloween of 2022.

If that all pans out, there could be some major relief on the horizon for folks desperate to buy a new GPU without paying an arm and a leg.