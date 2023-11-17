UCLA vs USC live stream: How to watch online, start time, odds

Saturday's Week 11 clash between UCLA and USC at the LA Coliseum marks the end of an era for this distinguished crosstown rivalry, but it's not the way each set of fans would have wanted to bow out of Pac-12. Neither team is ranked in either the AP Poll or the USA Today Coaches Poll, which means the only prizes at stake are the Victory Bell and local bragging rights. In a way, there's a certain romance to that.

UCLA vs USC is live on ABC and ESPN3 in the U.S.. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch UCLA vs USC from anywhere with a VPN.

UCLA vs USC live stream, Date, Time, Channels The UCLA vs USC live stream takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

► Time — 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 19)

• U.S. — ABC | ESPN3 (via Sling TV/Fubo)

Next year, the Bruins vs Trojans will take up a new home in the Big Ten, a move that lends this fixture additional significance not just in the short-term, but for all time. Though USC owns this rivalry, boasting a lopsided 50-33-7 record, UCLA is framing this showdown as winner takes all.

A month ago, USC were 6-0 and on course to build on last season's successes. However, they've since lost four of five, and Lincoln Riley has shifted from hero to villain in double-quick time. The Trojans' reigning Heisman Trophy-winning QB Caleb Williams will be desperate to bow out on a high in what's likely to be his final appearance for the team, and he'll be looking to hit Tahj Washington at every opportunity.

The UCLA defense, however, is a menace to signal-callers, and has racked up 36 sacks this season. If they manage to keep Williams in check, they have a chance, as running back Carson Steele could have a field day against a rushing defense that's allowed a staggering 182.3 rushing yards per game.

At the time of publication, USC are -6.5 point favorites according to DraftKings, but games as emotionally charged as this don't often go as planned.

You’ll need to watch a UCLA vs USC live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

UCLA vs USC live streams by country

How to watch UCLA vs USC live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., UCLA vs USC is going to be broadcast on ABC and live streamed on ESPN3.

There are several ways you can access ABC, the most obvious being to get it through one of the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, with the package costing $45/month.

Fubo has ABC but not ESPN3. It costs $75/month for 121 channels, including all the major broadcast networks.

Sling TV offers access to both ABC and ESPN3, but through different plans. Sling Blue includes ABC (in selected regions) for $45/month. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes ESPN3.

Fubo has all of the major networks including ABC, ESPN and Fox.

Can you watch UCLA vs USC live streams in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no UCLA vs USC live stream in the U.K.. That's because college football as a whole has almost entirely disappeared from TV.

That said, anybody visiting the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN. Kick-off is set for 8:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday evening.

Can I watch UCLA vs USC in Australia?

Unfortunately, there's no UCLA vs USC live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.