Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

There are high stakes for both sides despite being at opposite ends of the Premier League table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream takes place Saturday, April 15.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (April 16)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

Tottenham vs Bournemouth sees managerless Tottenham pushing for that all-important fourth place fresh off a win against rivals Brighton. Bournemouth also celebrated a crucial victory over fellow relegation strugglers Leicester but are still only three points from the dreaded drop zone.

Success this season for Tottenham will be finishing fourth, and they are not giving up without a fight. Interim coach Christian Stellini even saw red against Brighton but he should still be on the touchline for this match. The Italian has restored order after Antonio Conte’s chaotic exit from North London but on the pitch, an over-reliance on Harry Kane to score goals has been symptomatic of their season as a whole. Tottenham were fortunate to beat a Brighton side who could feel wronged at certain key decisions during the match but Kane and fellow striker Son Heung-Min bailed them out. It is in defense that Tottenham have let themselves down, with 42 goals conceded more than any other side in the top half of the Premier League. All three goalscorers in the epic 2-3 victory at Bournemouth earlier this season Bentancur, Ben Davies, and Ryan Sessegnon, will miss out through injury.

Bournemouth midfielder Phillip Billing continued his impressive goalscoring season with a vital winner against Leicester that might change the fortunes of both sides. Gary O’Neil’s team has only won three away games all season and has a chance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to win two on the road in a row for the first time since their promotion. It will be difficult considering Bournemouth have conceded more goals than any team in the League. In most seasons, a side in Bournemouth’s situation could afford to write off a game at a top side like Tottenham as a free hit, but this year with the table closer than ever, there are no games to spare.

The Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream could have a massive effect on both ends of the Premier League table and is not to be missed. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)



You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK

Tottenham vs Bournemouth kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Tottenham vs Bournemouth) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.