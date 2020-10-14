Top 5 Prime Day deals for Day 2: Apple, Ring, LG and more

We're over half way through Prime Day, and time is running out if you're looking to take advantage of Amazon's deals bonanza.

But before you panic and add any old discounted product to your cart, here are some of our picks from the second day of sales. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a big 4K screen or join the AirPods club, Amazon has you covered at a competitive price.

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 AirPods improve on the originals in almost every way, and while you can get true wireless earphones with better sound quality, none play as nicely with iPhones as Apple's own AirPods. At $114.99, this is the cheapest they have ever been on Amazon, and at this price they're an absolute steal.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro lets you always know who's at the door, whether you're at home or not. The Pro model improves on the original with 1080p HD video, and for Prime Day, Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Show 5. That means you don't just get a live feed of your door to your phone: it can be on your new smart display, too. View Deal

LG 55-inch 4K NanoCell TV: was $900 now $499 @ Amazon

LG's 2019 Nano 8 Series TV set is a great choice for those looking to make the jump to 4K without spending the Earth. Normally $900, this 44% saving means you're getting a good sized 55-inch LED TV with Alexa and Google Assistant built in for just $500. Apple fans will be delighted to know that it also supports AirPlay 2, for easy streaming from your Mac, iPhone or iPad.



View Deal

Poweradd 23000mAh Power Bank: was $87 now $68.99 @ Amazon

Keep your laptop or smartphone charged anywhere with this 23000mAh power bank. This accessory has enough juice to charge your iPhone or Galaxy up to 8 times. It has two USB ports, an LCD screen for status and a tough aluminum design.View Deal