Tom’s Hardware unveils its own AI chatbot: Meet HammerBot

By Mike Prospero
published

A new partner for your computing queries

Tom's Hardware AI
(Image credit: Shutterstock/Tom's Hardware)

From Bard to ChatGPT to Google's new search, AI chatbots are becoming increasingly prevalent. Our sister site, Tom's Hardware, is also dipping its proverbial toe into the water with its own chatbot — HammerBot — which will help its visitors search for articles on its site and find answers to questions they may have about PCs, peripherals, components and anything else that Tom's Hardware covers.

Tom's Hardware HammerBot

(Image credit: Future)

So how does it work? 

HammerBot was developed using OpenAI’s text-davinci-003 model, otherwise known as GPT-3, trained on a custom dataset of Tom's Hardware stories. When you ask HammerBot a question, the server queries its dataset to get you the results.

If you want to try it out, here's a link to the Tom's Hardware Hammerbot

Unlike more general chatbots such as Bard — which try and get you any sort of information you request — Hammerbot is limited to what it's learned from Tom's Hardware. So, if you try and ask it how many types of cats there are in the world, or who was the better lead singer for Van Halen, it may say it doesn’t know or it can’t answer your question. 

When you ask it a question — such as "what's the best raspberry Pi"?, Hammerbot will respond with an answer, as well as a few links to relevant stories on Tom's Guide and, if applicable, a link to purchase that product.

Bear in mind that, like all chatbots, Hammerbot is still very much in its infancy, so the answers it gives may not be entirely accurate. But, Tom's Hardware is working to improve its responses, so that it can become a more useful tool for readers in the future. Eventually, the hope is that it will be able to provide the best recommendations as you shop for a new computer, or look to upgrade your existing setup. So, keep trying it out, and let them know what you think. 

More from Tom's Guide

Mike Prospero
Mike Prospero
U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Tom's Guide

Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.