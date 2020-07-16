This PS5 and Xbox Series X headset promises great sound for next-gen games

Need a new gaming headset for your PS5 or Xbox Series X? This fresh set of cans will work with them both — and your phone at the same time.

The Audeze Penrose is promising a unique mix of wired and wireless audio that will work with either next-gen console (via The Verge). They'll be on sale in September for $299, but if you're willing to pre-order them now, you can reduce that to $249.

There are two versions of this headset, differentiated only by their color scheme and the adapter dongle that comes in the box. The standard blue version works with the PS5 and PS4, as well as Windows 10 and macOS, while the green "Penrose X" version also works with Windows 10 but is specifically designed for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One range. Both versions will apparently work with the Nintendo Switch too.

(Image credit: Audeze)

These are wireless headphones as well, capable of using the Bluetooth 5.0 standard. What makes the Penrose unique is that it can use its wireless ability at the same time as being plugged in. This would in theory allow for some highly convenient multi-tasking, like listening to music saved on your phone or answering a voice call while still playing.

As for features common to both headsets, you get 100mm planar magnetic drivers for powerful sound, a detachable flexible microphone, a choice of USB-C or 3.5mm aux connectors, and individual volume controls for input and output.

With a September release, you'll be able to get these headphones before the PS5 and Xbox Series X hit around November. The Penrose sounds excellent in particular for the PS5, which promises 3D audio for all headphones and speakers thanks to some clever sound tech built into the console. The headset should also make a good companion to the DualSense, Sony's reworked controller that has a specific focus on haptic feedback.

The Xbox Series X should also have its own form of spatial audio, as outlined by Microsoft back in March. We look forward to seeing how the Penrose stacks up to the best gaming headsets when it hits this fall.