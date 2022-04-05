This new must-watch Netflix movie has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Often the best Netflix movies fly under the radar. While the streamer spent last week hyping up the release of raunchy comedy The Bubble, on the very same day a new animated film quietly hit the platform.

The film is called Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood and it would be a great shame if it got lost in Netflix's vast content library. It's a wonderfully charming family-friendly feature that will capture the imagination of viewers both young and old.

The film comes from writer/director Richard Linklater, who was also behind such cinematic masterpieces as the Before trilogy, Boyhood and Dazed and Confused. He’s also got form for helming beloved family favorites as he directed 2003’s School of Rock, which remains extremely popular almost two decades later.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood is set in the summer of 1969 and tells the story of the first moon landing from two interwoven perspectives. On one side there’s the tale of the astronauts and mission control at NASA. The other side of the story involves a young boy growing up in Houston with intergalactic dreams of his own.

Netflix describes the film as “part coming of age, part societal commentary and part out-of-this-world adventure.” An appealing combination if we’ve ever heard one.

Critics have been raving about the film with it scoring a particularly impressive 91% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. This is quite a stark contrast compared to The Bubble. While the Judd Apatow comedy has received far more attention from Netflix it has earned a thoroughly rotten 24% with some critics labelling it one of the worst movies of 2022 so far. It looks like Netflix bet on the wrong horse with its marketing efforts.

The New York Times labelled Apollo 10 ½ a “lovely and charming stroll down memory lane” while Rolling Stone was similarly enthusiastic calling the film “poignant, funny, expansive and ultimately moving.”

The film is in part inspired by Linklater’s own childhood, which is another aspect that several critics have praised. The film has also receive acclaim for balancing wistful nostalgia with the understanding that everything wasn’t necessarily better back then.