This may be the next camera phone king in the flesh

This may be the next king of the phone photography hill in all its metal and glass flesh glory: the Huawei P40 Pro.

The phone appears to have a curved-edge screen with a dual-camera punch hole placed on the left top corner.

And yes, it’s still banned but the Chinese company still dominates the camera field with its cellphones no matter how many embargos Trump can stick on them. Huawei’s latest flagship — the Mate 30 Pro — is still classified as the best camera phone tied with the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition (which, incidentally, has the same 108MP camera sensor as the incoming top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra).

It’s a position that Huawei has dominated for the last few years. We even qualified the Huawei P30 Pro as a “photography revolution”. So, if history serves us for anything else than for the History Channel to make documentaries about Nazis and WW2 — we can assume that the Huawei P40 Pro will be another leap in mobile photography.

One potential clue: look at this back, posted on Twitter and spotted by Gizmochina.

(Image credit: Mukul Sharma)

Yes, I know, you can’t see the cameras at all because they are covered by a special case that hides them completely. But the case gives something away: it’s going to be something huge. Look at the size of those covers! That camera package hunchback looks insane.

How many cameras is the P40 going to pack. Nobody knows for sure yet. The company pioneered the use of multiple sensors and artificial intelligence to come up with a unique photo quality that has since been replicated by the likes of Samsung and Apple.

GSMArena believes that the Huawei P40 Pro will be built on a 52-megapixel image sensor made by Sony. The new sensor — with a rather large 1/1.33” size — will feature ”Quad Bayer” technology — meaning that it will be able to group pixels to greatly boost optical sensitivity in groups of 16 when there’s no light.

The blog also claims that the P40 will count with a new 10x true optical zoom camera, not a 5x optical upscaled to 10x with AI. GSMArena believes that Huawei “will be using a dual prism design (current periscope cams have only one prism). This is likely needed to fit the module in the phone despite the very long focal length.”

It also points out that Huawei has “trademarked various terms such as Quad Curve Overflow (probably the quad-curved screen), Ultra Vision Camera and Ultra Vision Sensor, plus 5G AR.” So clearly, photography will be again the main drive of this phone.

Too bad we can’t (easily) install Google apps on it.