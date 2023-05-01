The prices for Sony’s 2023 TVs are here — but there’s bad news

After announcing most of its 2023 TV lineup back in January, Sony has now provided release date and pricing information for the A80L OLED, X90L, X93L and X95L Mini-LED TVs. The only exception? The range-topping Sony A95L OLED.

Why Sony’s answer to the Samsung S95C OLED is missing from the pack is anyone’s guess — but it could be because of shipping delays, production issues or, most likely, Sony’s desire to see what Samsung and LG are planning with their pricing.

The good news here is that pricing is mostly in line with last year’s models — the Sony Bravia XR X90L starts at just $1,299 for a 55-inch model while the Sony A80L OLED comes in at $1,899 and will be available to pre-order on May 15.

The mid-range Sony X93L that boasts Mini-LED backlighting is slightly on the expensive side as it's listed for $2,399 but it's available to pre-order starting today. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for something a bit more budget-friendly there’s no sub-$1,000 TV in the bunch, however prices are likely to drop come Black Friday.

Here are the prices and availability details Sony sent to Tom’s Guide:

Sony BRAVIA XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV

(Image credit: Sony)

US pricing and availability details:

98" Class (97.5" diag): $9,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in July)

85" Class (84.6" diag): $3,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

75" Class (74.5" diag): $2,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

55" Class (54.6" diag): $1,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80L 4K HDR OLED Google TV

(Image credit: Sony)

US pricing and availability details:

83" Class (82.5" diag): $5,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

77" Class (76.7" diag): $3,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $2,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

55" Class (54.6" diag): $1,899.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

Sony BRAVIA XR X93L 4K HDR Mini LED Google TV

(Image credit: Sony)

US pricing and availability details:

Sony BRAVIA XR X95L 4K HDR Mini LED Google TV

(Image credit: Sony)

US pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.6" diag): $5,799.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/8/2023)

