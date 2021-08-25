The Matrix 4 is officially called The Matrix: Resurrections and there's debut footage

After a long wait, The Matrix 4 finally has an official title: It’ll be called The Matrix: Resurrections, and will see the return of Neo and Trinity — just not as we’d expect them.

While the next Matrix movie is due out December 22, we don’t know a huge deal about it, other than that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reviving their roles but Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus won’t be returning. But at CinemaCon 2021, an official trailer shed a lot more light on what to expect from The Matrix: Resurrections.

According to our colleagues at CinemaBlend , the trailer (which hasn’t been posted online yet) is framed around Neo sitting in a therapist's office trying to explain how he’s having dreams that feel more real than they should. It would appear that Neo, going here by his original name of Thomas, is recalling the events of his journey to becoming The One and saving humanity from destruction across The Matrix trilogy, before (spoiler) he died at the end.

Complete with John Wick-style long hair, Reeve's Neo even meets Moss' Trinity, who also died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions. While they don’t recognize each other, a burst of familiarity leads to Neo dumping a bottle of blue pills down a drain.

From there, things escalate and a new Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, shows up and offers Neo/Thomas a red pill. After that, he meets a person with blue hair and together they walk through a mirror. And then there’s a whole slew of classic Matrix scenes, from slow-mo action and martial arts fights to shots of fields of people in the “real world” plugged into The Matrix.

In short, the plot seems to be about the return of Neo, him recovering his memory and effectively resurrecting his character. And that’ll involve a heck of a lot of action, and we imagine a lot of philosophical talk on what’s real and what it means to be free or human.

How much The Matrix: Resurrections will move forward the overall story of The Matrix series, isn’t clear. But then again, stylish action with a John Wick-esque Neo to take us through the holiday season isn’t something we’re going to turn our noses up at. Hopefully, the debut trailer will be posted online shortly so we can see the action for ourselves.