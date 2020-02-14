The first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman

At long last, here’s the first look at actor Robert Pattinson as The Batman. I have to admit it looks great. Check it out:

The suit appears to have leather stitching and a retro cape with a collar, which reminds me of the design by Hellboy’s artist Mike Mignola for the Victorian-era Gotham by Gaslight, a story in which Batman is more Sherlock Holmes than action man. In fact, Reeves has said in the past that his movie will focus on Batman’s original spirit as the World’s Greatest Detective, which has a long tradition in the comic books but has been forgotten by other filmmakers in favor of punches, stunts, and gadgets.

(Image credit: DC)

The Batman logo on the chest appears to be made of metal, though, and much more modern than the stitched leather mask.

I have to admit that I was skeptical of Pattinson as Batman but, ever since I saw him in the brilliant The Lighthouse, all my Twilight prejudices are gone. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will also star Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright — and Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis.

DC needs another win since Harley Quinn’s Birds of Prey bombed. And this could be the ticket, especially if they live up to Todd Phillips’ Joker. And just like Joaquin Phoenix, Pattinson may bring a new flair to the character.