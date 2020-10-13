The best Prime Day PS5 deals you can actually get

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and you might be wondering if there are any Prime Day PS5 deals on Sony's highly anticipated next-gen console. The bad news is that the PS5 is still very hard to buy right now, let alone find a discount on. The good news is that Prime Day is a great chance to score tons of cheap games and accessories that will work on your PS5.

Some of the best gaming headsets that will work on PS5 are on sale, and we're already seeing discounts on PS4 games that will get free upgrades to their PS5 versions. And while it's not a Prime Day deal per se, online retailer Antonline will be opening up limited pre-orders on several PS5 bundles starting today at 2 p.m. ET. If you haven't secured your PS5 pre-order, this might be your best shot to do it.

Here are the best Prime Day PS5 deals we've spotted so far, as well as a handy list of places to look for a pre-order.

Best PS5 Prime Day deals

PS5 consoles

PS5 Digital Edition bundle: $559 @ Antonline

This bundle gets you a PS5 Digital Edition console, a DualSense charging stand and a year of PlayStation Plus. While a bit pricey, this is a good starter kit and one of your best chances to secure a pre-order. This bundle goes live on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ET.View Deal

PS5 bundle: $779 @ Antonline

If you're willing to go all out, this bundle gets you a standard PS5 console, an extra DualSense controller and copies of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls and Destruction All-Stars. This bundle goes live on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ET.View Deal

PS5 games

The Last of Us Part II: Was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Considered the best game of 2020 by many, The Last of Us Part II continues the emotionally harrowing journey of Joel and Ellie. It just hit its lowest price yet, and will work on PS5 at launch.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 was one of the most popular fighting games of 2019, and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection includes both the base game and a myriad of DLC that's come out since then. In addition to a lengthy single-player mode, there are plenty of casual and competitive multiplayer options. Better yet, Mortal Kombat 11 will get a free PS5 upgrade.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You can preorder the game now from Amazon and save $10 in the process. The PS4 version of the game can be upgraded to the PS5 edition for free.View Deal

Madden NFL 21: Was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The latest Madden installment includes a new Face of the Franchise career mode as well as a fun The Yard mode for old school street football. It just hit its lowest price yet, and includes a free PS5 upgrade.View Deal

PS5 accessories

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

HyperX is one of the best gaming headset manufacturers in the business, and the HyperX Cloud for the PS4 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 or PS5 controller via a 3.5 mm audio jack, and also features a removable microphone. View Deal

PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $65 @ Amazon

The officially licensed Seagate Game Drive for PS4 gives you enough storage space for over 50 games. It's lightweight, compact and doesn't need its own plug, and serves as an easy way to bring your PS4 collection to PS5.View Deal

