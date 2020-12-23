Department of Homeland Security: China using TCL TVs to spy on Americans

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said his federal agency was looking into whether Chinese television maker TCL had built security-bypassing "backdoors" into its Android-powered TV sets, as reported in Tom's Guide last month.

"DHS is reviewing entities such as the Chinese manufacturer TCL," Wolf said Monday (Dec. 21) in a speech to the conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C.

"This year it was discovered that TCL incorporated backdoors into all of its TV sets exposing users to cyber breaches and data exfiltration," Wolf added.

"TCL also receives CCP [Chinese Communist Party] state support to compete in the global electronics market, which has propelled it to the third largest television manufacturer in the world."

We're not sure how much government aid TCL actually gets from the Chinese government, and its market ranking depends on whose statistics you use. But we do know that the flaws we wrote about last month don't affect TCL sets running Roku's operating system, which are most TCL sets sold in North America.

TCL told Tom's Guide last month that it was fixing two issues in TCL sets running Android that had been found by two hackers, John Jackson and Sick Codes. (Sick Codes was the first person to alert us of Wolf's speech.)

One was a flaw that let anyone browse the file system of a TCL TV without entering a password. The other was a hidden feature that seemed to be sending screenshots and logs of user activity to servers in China, which hacker Sick Codes, one of the flaws' finders, told us amounted to a "Chinese backdoor."

Even more alarming, Sick Codes said, TCL patched these flaws in TV sets across the world in a "silent patch," without notifying set owners or seeking their authorization. As Sick Codes told Tom's Guide, that means that TCL had "full access" to the devices in people's homes.

'A civilizational conflict'

Granted, we don't know if DHS is launching a real investigation into TCL, or if Wolf is just blowing smoke.

Wolf's mention of TCL came in an over-the-top speech in which he accused China of nearly every possible evil under the sun, including election interference, espionage, cyberattacks, copyright piracy, theft of trade secrets, drug dealing, slavery, illegal immigration, fake medicine, counterfeiting, religious oppression, genocide, totalitarianism, spreading Covid-19 and generally planning to take over the world.

Many of these accusations against the Chinese government have substantial merit. But Wolf's us-vs-the-forces-of-eeeeeevil speech is unlikely to make TCL TV sets any safer, or less safe, to use.

"China threatens the livelihood, prosperity, and well-being of each and every American," Wolf said rather undiplomatically near the end of his speech. "Your homes, your schools, your jobs, your retirement accounts, and your health are all at risk. Our struggle with China is nothing short of a civilizational conflict."

Tom's Guide has reached out to TCL for comment, and we will update this story when we receive a reply.