Surface webcam? Microsoft tipped to launch new camera alongside Surface Laptop 4

Watch out, Logitech. Microsoft is reportedly set to announce a new Surface webcam alongside the Surface Laptop 4 next month. The webcam will apparently feature HDR capability but not 4K resolution.

The report comes from Petri's Brad Sams (h/t Windows Central) who claims that other peripherals will be announced too.

Given the global shift to telecommuting and meetings via Zoom, it seems that Microsoft too is aiming to satiate demand. New reports suggest that the webcam market is expected to exceed $8 billion by 2026.

This new webcam is reportedly being aimed towards people working remotely from home, meaning resolution will not be the focus. It's not a big deal considering many video chat platforms top out at 720p.

Sams' source does not specify a resolution for this webcam. However, considering many of the other high end webcams found in our best webcams list are 1080p, likely this new one by Microsoft will be as well.

While some might be upset to hear that this webcam will not support 4K, given that it does support HDR suggests it will be a quality sensor. At the moment, as lower quality webcams flood the market, it can give users hazy video quality regardless of resolution.

The Surface Laptop 4 event is rumored to be billed for next month. The updated machine is set to sport either an Intel i5-1145G7/Intel i7-1185G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4680U/Ryzen 7 4980U processor. The AMD processors might be unique "Surface Edition" chips, like the ones found in the Surface Laptop 3.

The Surface Laptop 4 will likely have a built-in webcam up top, but Microsoft may be releasing this new standalone webcam to help people who want to present a higher quality image regardless of which laptop they own.