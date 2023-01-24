Super Bowl 2023 live stream: Date and time, halftime show and more

Are you ready for Super Bowl 2023? If your name is Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy, put your hand down. You still have one more game to win before you're in the final NFL live stream of the year.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (14-3) won a relatively close game that only got that way because of Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key. The Kansas City QB's right ankle acted as a landing pad for Key, a moment that left Mahomes visibly hurt — but still playing. While Chad Henne finished the half, Mahomes returned in the latter half of the game, and he was still able to get the job done. His health for the penultimate week of play will likely dictate who makes it to the Super Bowl.

And since Joe Burrow and his mighty Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) toughed it out in a snowy Buffalo, beating the Bills 27-10, nobody's looking to bet against Cincy. Burrow completed 23 out of 36 passes in the unfavorable conditions, with 242 yards and a pair of TDs. His team is undefeated since Halloween.

Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) are tied for the best record during this playoffs and have been a favorite for quite some time. And while their 38-7 clobbering of the NY Giants may be more memorable for the vegan cheesesteak sent from NY mayor Eric Adams, the big takeaway from that game is that Hurts' injured shoulder seems to be heeled. He threw for 154 yards with passing 2TDs.

As for Brock Purdy and the 49ers (13-4)? Well, the kid's trying to redefine where a third-string quarterback is capable of leading a team to — provided he can continue to get amazing play from the likes of TE George Kittle and RB Christian McAffrey.

And while Purdy's kept himself from making playoffs-ending mistakes, coach Kyle Shanahan gets his flowers for shepherding this 23-year-old so far. Of course, San Francisco's defense has been a major key to making it this far, as they pulled two TO's away from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the Divisional round.

Here's everything you need to know for how to watch Super Bowl 2023 live streams online around the world.

In the U.S., the Super Bowl 2023 live stream is going to be available in many ways, and some of them are free.

Those options start with fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial for new members. Also, fubo will offer 4K Super Bowl live streams on FOX.

If you've already taken advantage of fubo's free trial before, Sling TV Blue does have the lower price of entry with a $40 per month package that's currently discounted to $20 for the first month.

Fox is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream. Both YouTube TV and FuboTV require you pay more ($20 for the 4K add-on for YouTube TV, $10 more for Fubo's Elite tier) for 4K streams.

Oh, and if you have one of the best TV antennas, and you have a local FOX affiliate within range, you can watch that way too.

fuboTV has all five of the main channels football fans want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Pro package gives you all of the above, for $75 per month

Super Bowl 57 in the U.K. (also free on the BBC)

Super Bowl LVII streams are also free in the U.K., as you just tune in to BBC One. The game kicks off at 11.30 p.m. GMT, on Sunday, Feb. 12, and since it's going to go into the next day, we bet many will tune in on BBC iPlayer, and watch from a more comfy spot.

Sky Sports (which has been the home for NFL action throughout the season) will also have the big game. If you weren't watching all along, short-term Sky Sports plans can be acquired via Now TV.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN.

Super Bowl 2023 live streams in Canada

If you don't have either national broadcaster TSN or CTV (which have previously offered the big game), get ready to get in Da Zone.

Canadian fans of American football are familiar with DAZN, which is the other big way to stream Super Bowl 2023 in Canada. DAZN provides a ton of content, including every NFL game, for CAD$20 per month or CAD$150 per year.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Australia: In the past there have been free Super Bowl live streams on 7mate.

Germany: There were also free Super Bowl live streams on ProSieben.

Mexico: We could wind up also finding free Super Bowl live streams on Azteca 7.

Super Bowl 2023 teams and odds

As of the time of publishing, four teams remain in contention. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the winner of that game will face the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers game.

DraftKings (opens in new tab) has the Eagles as the favorite to make it to the big game, at +245 (wager $100 to win $245). The Chiefs and Bengals are only slightly less-favored, with both at +265. The 49ers have the highest odds of +330.

Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performers

Everybody wants more music from Rihanna, who's spent the last several years building her empire as a fashion and skincare icon with the Fenty and Fenty Beauty brands. While she recently released "Lift Me Up," a song from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that's the only new music Rihanna's released in a while.

(Image credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Her ninth album — which some refer to as R9 — isn't confirmed yet, but Rihanna will be playing the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. And unlike last year's tribute to west coast hip hop (which had Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak), Rihanna's only got one artist backing her up.

That would be CupcakKe, aka Elizabeth Eden Harris, a rapper who would possibly test the censors ability to hit the mute button.

(Image credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Rising to popularity in 2015, her debut mixtape made Rolling Stone's best rap albums of 2016 list. CupcakKe has put out many singles in recent years, but hasn't released a full-length album since 2018's Eden.