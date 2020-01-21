Super Bowl 2020 teams: Who’s playing the Super Bowl and start time

The Super Bowl 2020 teams are now set. After decisive wins in the AFC and NFC championship games, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off on Sunday, Jan. 19 in Miami, Florida in Super Bowl LIV.

Vegas' Super Bowl odds predict a close, high-scoring game that could really go either way — though one team is favored by a point.

Super Bowl 2020 teams: How the 49ers & Chiefs got here

During the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 19, the Chiefs were down double-digits early, but just like their previous game against the Houston Texans—when they were down by 24 points—the Chiefs easily erased the deficit to advance to the Super Bowl, their first in 50 years.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another in an acrobatic 21-yard tiptoe down the sidelines where he evaded multiple defenders for the score. The Titans kept the game relatively competitive, but Derrick Henry, who rushed for a combined 377 yards in the two previous playoff games, was held to 69 yards and one score in the championship.

Final score: KC: 35 - TEN: 24

In the NFC championship, the San Francisco 49ers used the same formula that propelled the Titans, and ran all over the Green Bay Packers. Raheem Mostert, who had been traded or cut by six teams prior to his being picked up by the Niners, ran for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo was largely a spectator, completing 6 of 8 passes for 77 yards.

In the first half alone, the Niners scored 27 points, which is more than the Pack scored all game. While Aaron Rodgers threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions, including one with 1 minute and 48 seconds left, to seal the game.

Final score: SF: 37 - GB: 20

Super Bowl 2020 start time, channel

The 49ers and Chiefs will begin playing Super Bowl LIV at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Pacific | 11:30 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, February 2. The action broadcasts on Fox networks from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Super Bowl 2020 odds: Who is favored?

Las Vegas expects a tight, high-scoring affair. Currently, the Caesar's point spread for Super Bowl odds have the Chiefs at -1 and the Niners at +1.0. The over/under is currently set at 54.5 points, which backs up the overall split, suggesting Vegas thinks this game will be a back and forth volleying affair, with one team scoring a fatal blow right before the clock expires.