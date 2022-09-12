Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream kicks off the week’s Champions League action — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham channel, start time The Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream takes place Tuesday, September 13.

► Time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Both teams opened their European campaign with a win last week. Spurs beat Marseille 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s first two goals for the club, while Sporting claimed an impressive 0-3 win over Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. It means the Portuguese side are top of Group D on goal difference going into matchday two.

Their start to their domestic season has been somewhat more mixed; they sit seventh in the Primeira Liga having drawn one and lost two of their opening six games, though they did beat Portimonense 4-0 at the weekend.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in all competitions. They did not play this weekend due to the postponement of English football following the death of the Queen.

This fixture will be something of a homecoming for Eric Dier. The English defender went through the Sporting Lisbon academy and made 27 appearances for the first team. Nor is he the only player taking on their former club in this game: Sporting forward Marcus Edwards was a much-hyped youngster at Spurs, but never broke through to the first team in his four years there.

The Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream will be the first competitive match between the two clubs. The home side have lost five and drawn one of their six Champions League matches against English teams, including defeats in all three at home. They tend to concede goals in this competition when at the José Alvalade Stadium too, letting in 11 last season. Spurs have not faced a Portuguese team in Europe’s top competition for 60 years, a 4-3 aggregate defeat in the semi-final to Benfica in 1962 being the last time such occasion.

Will the extra few days between matches end up helping the visitors, or will the hosts continue from where they left off at the weekend? Find out by watching the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Kick off is at 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo.TV is another option. The Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 4. The game kicks off at 5.45 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).