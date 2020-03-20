Sling TV deal takes $10 off any plan if you sign up now

Like the rest of the planet, chances are you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, there's a solid Sling TV deal you can take advantage of if you're a new subscriber.

Currently, new Sling TV subscribers can take $10 off their first month of service on any Sling TV package. After discounts, plans start as cheap as $20 for the first month. That includes access to 45+ live channels including the likes of CNN, HGTV, BBC America, Cartoon Network, and more. Even better, if you prepay your first two months, Sling TV will throw in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. This Sling TV deal is a great way to cut monthly costs and keep yourself entertained.

Sling TV is an attractive option for cord cutters who want to save money and ditch their cable TV package. They offer two basic plans: Sling TV Blue or Sling TV Orange. The former is great for news and kids with access to channels like CNN, AMC, Bravo, and more. The latter is more family-oriented with channels like TBS, CNN, Disney Channel, and more.

Meanwhile, their top-tier Sling Orange & Blue plan costs $35 for the first month and $45 per month after. It includes access to all channels on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans as well as 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage (free) and the ability to record multiple shows at once.

If you subscribe pay for two months of Sling TV (any package), you'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. In our Sling TV review, we loved the service for its low cost and the ability to add on extra channels.