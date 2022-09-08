Samsung unveiled a 77-inch QD-OLED screen — here’s when we could see it

If the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED and Sony A95K OLED just weren’t big enough for your living room, don’t worry: Samsung Display has unveiled a new 77-inch QD-OLED display at a business conference that will go on sale to TV manufacturers like Sony and Samsung Electronics.

The unveiling of the new QD-OLED screen happened at the International Meeting on Information Display that takes place in Busan, South Korea – around 200 miles from Samsung Display’s headquarters in Yongin-si.

So how soon will we see a 77-inch QD-OLED on store shelves? Well, chances are very good that we’ll hear about them at CES 2023, and see them available in the spring of 2023 when next year’s models become available.

As for who’s going to buy them, it’s probably just Samsung Electronics and Sony as LG continues to use its own version of OLED panels (WOLED) that can reach upwards of 97 inches. Still, a 77-inch model would be a welcome addition to Samsung and Sony’s 2023 TV lineup and we’ll be keeping an eye out for any rumors ahead of next year’s big Las Vegas trade show.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

How much will a 77-inch QD-OLED TV cost?

It’s important to point out that, as of now, the 77-inch QD-OLED from Samsung Display isn’t consumer-ready and therefore doesn’t have an associated sticker price. That said, based on the 55-inch and 65-inch QD-OLED models currently on sale, we may be able to predict how much a 77-inch model will cost when it becomes available.

So the 55-inch QD-OLED models from Samsung and Sony come in at $1,699 and $2,999, respectively, while the 65-inch models cost $2,099 and $3,499, respectively.

From those numbers our best guess is that a Samsung-made 77-inch QD-OLED TV will probably come in between $2,499 and $2,999 while a Sony-made QD-OLED TV will cost between $3,999 and $4,999. Those numbers are just guesses, though, so take them with a grain of salt.

How much the TVs actually end up costing will come down to how many of these new 77-inch panels Samsung Display can produce in the upcoming months based on the yield rate and the final sale price of the other components that go into the final TV. Those numbers won’t be available until much later, so for now you’ll just have to settle for our data extrapolation.

