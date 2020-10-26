Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak just revealed the biggest upgrade

Don't look now, but the Samsung Galaxy S21's launch isn't as far off in the distant future as you might expect. Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S series flagships in March, but the S21 could be revealed as soon as January. In fact, we're already receiving details surrounding specs for the range-topping S21 Ultra variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91mobiles have shared that the S21 Ultra will pack a 6.8-inch display, potentially with a higher 144Hz refresh rate; a 5,000-mAh battery and a 108MP primary rear camera paired with a 40MP shooter for selfies. It'll supposedly launch with Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out of the box, and according to Agarwal, Samsung's internal codename for the device is O3.

One of the most interesting details related here is that if the S21 Ultra's display indeed measures 6.8 inches across, that'll actually be a tenth of an inch smaller than the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 6.9-inch screen.

Of course, a fraction of an inch doesn't make all that much difference in the world, though it's strange to envision Samsung moving backwards from or at least maintaining the current form factor — particularly when the phone maker has pushed to dramatically increase screen sizes over the previous two generations of its handsets.

Overall, though, there isn't much in the way of surprising details revealed in this particular leak. It's floated that perhaps Samsung will increase the device's peak refresh rate to 144Hz, though if it does, we we really hope the company at least lifts the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's LTPO dynamic refresh technology so that the S21 Ultra won't fire at 144Hz at all times, which would drain its battery very, very quickly.

The report on 91mobiles goes onto suggest that Samsung will once again opt for an Infinity-O center-mounted hole-punch front-facing camera design for the S21 series, which is admittedly a little disappointing.

At this point, one might've expected the company to launch a true under-display camera solution, which would allow for a truly all-screen design the likes of which we've never seen, outside of on concept devices from select Chinese phone makers. Nevertheless, it seems the technology isn't quite ready for prime time yet, which means the next smartphone design revolution may be still at least another year out.

All in all, we're told to expect three Galaxy S21 series models, between the base S21, the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. If these phones are indeed arriving as soon as January, we could be as little as three months away from their debut — so expect rumors to really ramp up between now and the end of 2020.