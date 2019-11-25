Samsung Galaxy S11 5G specs and benchmark results revealed

After its design leaked three days ago, the upcoming Galaxy S11 is already popping on Geekbench 5, the benchmark reference for smartphone performance. And with the numbers come the specs for the international version.

Samsung fan site SamMobile says that the SM-G986B phone that just appeared on Geekbench is allegedly the model number for the Korean company’s 2020 mid-tier flagship — the Samsung Galaxy S11 5G.

Geekbench shows that the Galaxy S11 5G will use the new Exynos 990 SoC running at 1.95GHz— an 8-core processor that also happens to be the last of the Exynos family as Samsung has abandoned the development of its custom Exynos iron.

(Image credit: Geekbench/Sammobile)

The benchmarks are quite disappointing. For example, the iPhone 11 notched a single-core mark of 1,333 and a multicore score of 3,251, compared with 736 and 2,691, respectively, for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The OnePlus 7 Pro hit 744 and 2,802 on the same test

So this may mean two things: the Android 10-based phone has not been optimized yet or perhaps it’s all a ruse. For comparison, the Galaxy S10 did 749 and 2,059 for its single- and multi-core benchmarks on Geekbench 5. It’s likely that we will see new benchmarks in the coming weeks and months until the phone’s probable release in February.

Remember, too, that Samsung only uses the Exynos for non-US versions of the phone. In the US, the Galaxy S11 will presumably use a yet-to-be-revealed Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The biggest news is that the S11 has 12GB of RAM. Until now, only the top Galaxy S10+ had 12GB of RAM in the 1-terabyte storage model. It appears now that the mid-level S11 5G will inherit the 12GB of RAM for all its variants.

SamMobile speculates that the S11 5G model will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB flavors while the LTE model will only come in 128GB and 512GB. The site also predicts that the Galaxy S11 Plus will come with four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Check out our constantly updated Galaxy S11 rumor hub for everything we know about Samsung's next flagship phone, including specs, renders and all of the latest leaks.