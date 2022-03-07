Russian Doll season 2 release date confirmed — Netflix to stream it in April

Netflix just revealed the Russian Doll season 2 release date, and it's dropping the show on a quasi-holiday that we're sure Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) celebrates. And the streaming service is also provided a new look at the show that plays upon Nadia's habits.

Yes, fans of Lyonne's time-bending show will be lighting up the second season on April 20, the date synonymous with marijuana use around the world. Netflix broke this news today (March 7) with a super-trippy trailer, where Nadia gets on board an NYC subway train and seems to be having a very bad night.

But it seems like Nadia isn't resisting, as the trailer shows her saying "when the universe f***s with you, let it!" Check out the trailer for yourself:

According to the press release sent out by Netflix, Russian Doll season 2 takes place four years after season 1. Just like that batch of episodes, Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) are traveling through time again. This time, though, it seems like the NYC subway system is their TARDIS.

Russian Doll season 2 definitely looks like it will be heady, as Netflix notes Nadia and Alan will "explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens," having discovered "a fate even worse than endless death."

And as if the sight of Nadia exiting from beneath the soil in a graveyard wasn't intriguing enough? The Netflix press release also notes that Russian Doll season 2 will feature "an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure."

Of course, getting off this crazy train sounds like it will be the hardest part. We're curious what life lesson Nadia will learn this time.

As seen above Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek's Alexis) is joining Lyonne and Barnett in Russian Doll season 2. Sharlto Copley (District 9, Elysium) is also announced for the cast.

Expect Russian Doll season 2 to be the middle-act of the series. Co-creator Leslye Headland told Thrillist that the series had been pitched as a three-season story.

All seven 30-minute episodes of Russian Doll season 2 will drop together on Netflix on April 20.