RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 cast, release date, judges and more

Racers, start your engines and get ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6, because we’re about to get a visit from some of our favorite queens.

In the upcoming sixth iteration of All Stars, Mama Ru brings back 13 lucky queens to compete in a series of challenges for the chance to win a grand prize of $100,000 as well as a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. We already have a list of all of the contestants, and boy, it’s an exciting one.

If you’re keen for more details on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6, we’ve put together everything you need to know, including the cast, release date, judges and more. And now that we know who will be participating, we know that the competition is going to be FIERCE.

It's been confirmed that Paramount Plus will be the exclusive U.S. home for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6. The first two episodes will air on June 24, 2021, with subsequent episodes due to be released one-by-one every Thursday.

UK-based fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star will have to be a bit more patient, with no official confirmation whether or not the new season will air on Netflix UK yet. However, given that new episodes of both Drag Race and All Stars have always aired on Netflix the day after the US broadcast in the past, it’s really only a matter as to when it’ll be announced, not if.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 cast

The exciting events of last year’s All Stars saw Shea Couleé being inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame. This gave her a much-needed redemption following her lip-sync defeat at the hands of Sasha Velour in season 9 of Drag Race.

This time round, 13 queens will be fighting for the $100,000 cash prize, and a chance to stand alongside past winners and legendary drag queens such as Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Couleé.

Although a few Reddit and Twitter leaks had already made the rounds on the Internet, Paramount Plus took to Twitter to officially announce the queens who will be taking part in All Stars season 6:

A’keria C. Davenport (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11) Eureka! (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons 9 and 10)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons 9 and 10) Ginger Minj (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 and All Stars season 2)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 and All Stars season 2) Jan (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12) Jiggly Caliente (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 4)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 4) Kylie Sonique Love (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2) Pandora Boxx (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2 and All Stars season 1)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2 and All Stars season 1) Ra’Jah O’Hara (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11) Scarlet Envy (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11) Serena ChaCha (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5) Silky Nutmeg Ganache (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11) Trinity K. Bonet (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6)

(previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6) Yara Sofia (previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 and All Stars season 1)

For a lot of Drag Race contestants, All Stars offers a second chance at the crown. However, quite a few from the new cast will be hoping that third’s the charm, with Ginger Minj, Pandora Boxx and Yara Sofia returning after having already competed in previous seasons of All Stars.

As you can already tell by the list above, season 11 seems to be well-represented in the new cast, with A’Keria C. Davenport, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy and Silky Nutmeg Ganache all in line to make their first reappearance on the show since 2019. This time though, Yvie Oddly won’t be there to pip them to the crown, so there’s that.

All Stars season 6 will also follow the steps of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 in representing the transgender community with the inclusion of fan favorite Kylie Sonique Love - and we’re here for it.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 judges

There’s been no official announcement of the judges that will appear in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6. However, we can confidently say that RuPaul will almost definitely be joined at the judges table by none other than his right-hand gal Michelle Visage, as well as Carson Kressley and the hilarious Ross Mathews.

What remains to be seen though is whether or not any guest judges will be making an appearance on the show. In the past, celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Mackie, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga have all appeared on either Drag Race or All Stars.

Due to the pandemic, the most recent season of Drag Race had to break this trend, with only a handful of guests appearing on the show across multiple episodes. However, actresses Scarlet Johansson and Anne Hathaway still managed to make an appearance via video call, so even if worse comes to worst, we may see more Zoom-based cameos in All Stars season 6.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 memes

As many fans may have already noticed, the promo pictures used to announce season 6 of All Stars features a red and yellow color scheme that reminds us of a certain contestant from Drag Race season 13.

The New York queen Tina Burner herself joined in on the jokes about her signature color palette being used in the promos, despite the fact that she was often criticized for it during her time on the show:

Who knows, maybe we’ll see a Tina Burner runway challenge in season 6?