Resident Evil 3 remake: Release date, leaks, cover art, trailer and news

It's only been one year since the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake , but there’s already good reason to believe a remake of Resident Evil 3 is around the corner. Fans of the classic survival horror series have suspected Resident Evil 3 would receive a similar remake treatment, thanks in no small part to the incredible sales of Resident Evil 2’s remake.

In just the last few days, the RE3 remake rumor chili has gone from mild to very spicy as solid evidence has cropped out about the game’s existence. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about the Resident Evil 3 remake, including a little RE3 refresher for new and old fans looking forward to this remake.

Recent leaks confirm the remake’s existence but they don’t quite nail down when it’ll be ready for official confirmation or a release date. It’s entirely possible that The Game Awards, which kick off on December 12th, will mark the game’s official announcement. If so, we could see a release as early as March 2020, given that Capcom has not forecast any major releases or financial activity outside of Monster Hunter Worlds: Iceborne for the final quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020 (which ends in April).

Without a Game Awards announcement, the next likely announcement would be at E3 in June in preparation for either a fall or winter 2020 release. The most recent Resident Evil release was the Resident Evil 2 remake , which arrived in January 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

RE3 remake leaks

YouTuber SpawnWave, whose channel regularly focuses on insider information, posted a video wherein he says RE3 is well into development.

This was also confirmed separately by Eurogamer in late November to be true, citing unnamed sources. Previous to this, Capcom had dropped hints that it would consider remaking more of its back catalog of games if fan demand and reception of Resident Evil 2 remake were strong enough. Then something more concrete landed in everyone’s lap.

RE3 remake cover art

On December 3rd, Gamestat , a website that scrapes trophy and image data off of PlayStation Network, linked to three for what is clearly the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art has appeared on PSNhttps://t.co/rG5UBaXiEH pic.twitter.com/4btaentlgIDecember 3, 2019

The images are for “Resident Evil 3”, the Japanese title “Biohazard RE:3” and a third cover for “Biohazard RE:3 Z Version”, likely a special edition of the game. Those images, as of this writing, are no longer viewable on Gamestat because according to a tweet from Gamestat “Sony removed all Resident Evil game’s assets” from the store from which these images are directly linked.

RE3 remake trailer

There's no trailer for the RE3 remake just yet, but we expect to see one as early as The Game Awards on December 12, 2019.

RE3 remake gameplay and story: what to expect

The leaked images showcase a new rendition of Jill Valentine, the protagonist of the original RE3, and a companion she meets partway through the game, Carlos Olivero. The remake of Resident Evil 2 stuck quite faithfully to the original’s storyline, so that automatically gives us plenty of insight into Resident Evil 3.

In the original game, Jill Valentine is in the middle of her escape from Racoon City, now fully overrun by the zombie outbreak we see at the beginning of Resident Evil 2. Carlos Olivero is also trying to escape the city and aides Jill although he technically works for Umbrella’s own internal countermeasures team sent in to combat and collect data on the monstrosities brought on by the outbreak.

We also see a new version of Nemesis on the cover. If you thought Mr. X was persistent in Resident Evil 2 then you’ll have a lot more on your hands than you think with this unrelenting foe. Sent into the city specifically to hunt and eliminate remaining S.T.A.R.S members who know too much about Umbrella’s involvement in the outbreak, Nemesis is a threat throughout the entire campaign of the original game.

Resident Evil 3 also broke the trend of multiple character selections in favor of a highly randomized single campaign staring only Jill. The overall course of the story remains the same, but in the original game you are presented with several split-second decisions that cause your path to fork in different directions, making repeat playthroughs a must.