Razer Hammerhead Pro are basically AirPods Pro for gamers — here's why

The Razer Hammerhead Pro truly wireless earbuds are what happens if you cross the Apple Airpods Pro with a gaming headset.

Following on from the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, the $200 Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds Pro, come with some serious audio features such as active noise cancellation (ACN) and support for THX audio. And the good be a perfect partner to one of our picks for the best gaming phones.

Being the ‘Pro’ version, Razer has upgraded the original Hammerhead True Wireless from a blocky take on the AirPods 2 something more akin to the AirPods Pro, albeit with a gamer aesthetic. That means you get an in-ear design that should prove to be more comfortable than that of the older Hammerhead earbuds.

But that’s not all, because a design refresh isn’t worth a $100 price hike. The Razer Hammerhead Pro also comes with a "advanced" hybrid active noise cancellation that promises to filter out noise in and outside your ears. Using microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds, the Hammerhead Pro can detect unwanted noise and effectively remove it out by generating “ inverse sound waves.”

The earbuds also feature touch controls with customisable gestures, IPX4 water resistance, and a low-latency mode for gaming that promises up to 50 times better reaction times thanks to a better audio and video sync.

The main draw, however, is the THX certification, which isn’t handed out to just anyone. It only available to audio devices that meet a strict set of criteria to offer high fidelity audio. THX testing involves going over every aspect of a product’s sound, including distortion, frequency response, bass management, and more to ensure the most realistic listening experience.

THX also has rules about noise isolation, and with that in mind Razer is combining the ANC with foam tips that expand inside your ear. Not only does that promise to make the buds more comfortable, it forms a better seal to keep the outside world at bay.

The downside is that battery life is not great. The earbuds only get four hours on a single charge, and the charging case only has room to recharge them another four times. That’s at the low end of the spectrum, since there are earbuds out there that can go for more than double that.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, which skip out on ANC, can go for 11 hours on one charge, while the Jabra Elite Active 75t can run for 7.5 with ANC switched on. So not great, especially if you’re into marathon gaming sessions.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro can be purchased from Razer right now for $200, and will be heading out to other retailers later this month.