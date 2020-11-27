Quick! The first Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal is here

Black Friday deals are upon us, and now is the best time ever to escape 2020 to the wonders of virtual reality.

If you're wondering where to buy where to buy Oculus Quest 2, we just found the best deal yet: get the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 at Newegg and receive a free $15 gift card to go with it.

Oculus Quest 2: $299 at Newegg with $15 gift card.

The Oculus Quest 2 is sleek and comfortable, coming in at just over 1 pound. It's got an impressive game library, intuitive controls and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

View Deal

If you've been looking to make your first foray into virtual reality, there's no better time than Black Friday. It's rare to find deals on the Oculus Quest 2, so you'll want to snatch this one up quickly.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we praised its lightweight design and comfortable materials. It's an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. So you can go from unboxing to exploring in just a few minutes.

The Quest 2 got revamped and upgraded controllers as well, which we found comfortable and intuitive across gameplay. There's also a solid haptic engine in there, which adds enormously to the experience of, say, powering up a lightsaber and taking on the Dark Side.

Bottom line: Oculus Quest 2 makes for an immersive virtual reality adventure and is one of the best VR headsets available today.

Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday deals page for more savings well into next week!

Shop more Black Friday sales