Peloton Row: Everything we know so far

It’s long been rumored that Peloton has plans to add a rowing machine to its range of home workout equipment, but it was finally confirmed in May at the brand's Homecoming event.

Peloton instructor Adrian Williams took to the virtual stage saying, "we see you showing up every day to bike, run, box, hit the mat for yoga, strength classes, and more. So we thought you should be the first to know that we are bringing you another way to work out." Williams was then seen jumping on the rower, to the soundtrack of Terror Squad's Lean Back. We’ve since seen further glimpses of the Peloton Row in the back of the instructor’s Instagram Stories, and now from Peloton itself.

But when will the Peloton Row be released, what is it likely to cost, and will you be able to fold it up, or is it time to turn your spare room into a gym? Here's what we know so far.

Peloton Row: Possible price

Rather than slowing down, it seems the brand, which has made headlines as of late for its dwindling stocks, staff cuts, and halt of production on its bikes and treadmills, is expanding.

Peloton's official statement regarding the Row reads: "We’re G[row]ing: The rumors are true - Peloton will be bringing its best-in-class fitness experience to the world of rowing! Combining cardio and strength - Peloton is excited to add this total body workout into its powerhouse arsenal of content and grow its connected fitness portfolio with even more options for engaging and challenging workout experiences."

While there's been no word on price yet, similar smart rowing machines such as the Hydrow cost over $2,000. That said, Peloton’s CEO Barry McCarthy has reportedly (opens in new tab)said the Peloton Rower “is going to be expensive.” The Peloton Bike starts at $1,895 and the Peloton Tread starts at $2,495. For both, you also need to pay the monthly Peloton subscription fee of $39 to access the classes.

It's not clear whether or not, like the Bike, Guide, accessories, and apparel, the Row will be available to buy on Amazon U.S. or whether it will be available solely from Peloton.

(Image credit: Peloton)

When the rower might come to market is still a question mark. Typically, it's a couple of months between a product being announced and being able to ship it to your home. For context, the Peloton Guide was announced on 9 November 2021 but wasn't available to buy until 5 April 2022.

If Peloton follows the same lead time here, you can expect to be able to shop the Row in the fall. Peloton seemed to confirm these rumors, by tweeting a rowing machine emoji on September 7, 2022, suggesting that the rower might be hitting the market in the next few weeks.

🚣‍♀️September 7, 2022 See more

Peloton Row: Design

So what do we know about the design of the Peloton Row? On September 7, Peloton released a closer look at the Peloton Row, with a link to a sign-up (opens in new tab) page on its website. Like other Peloton products, the design focuses on a large screen where you can take live and on-demand classes. It’s not clear from the design whether the screen rotates or not.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted their first glimpse of the Row stored upright in the back of instructor Kirsten Ferguson’s Instagram Story, where she filmed herself backstage at the Peloton Studios New York. As she walked around the room, you could see the Row stored upright, without additional bracing.

There's still plenty to be revealed about the Peloton Row, then, but we'll be updating this page as we get more details, so bookmark it now and check back regularly for the latest.