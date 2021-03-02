Paramount Plus deal takes 50% off right before launch — use this code

Paramount Plus replaces and expands CBS All Access in a matter of days. And with this Paramount Plus deal, you can get 50 percent off when you pre-order a subscription to the streaming service before it launches March 4.

Paramount Plus is offering two subscription plans, one with limited commercials for $60 per year and a premium option with no commercials for $100 per year. But use the code PARAMOUNTPLUS and you can get either plan for half the price.

Enter the code at step 3 of the checkout and your subscription starts immediately on CBS All Access, until the change-over happens on March 4.

One year of Paramount Plus: was $99 or $59, now $49 or $29

If you sign up before Paramount Plus launches, you'll save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. This offer is only valid through March 3. View Deal

Paramount Plus is the rebooted version of CBS All Access. It will pack in live NFL games, CBS News, exclusive movies and shows and more. A ton of classic, beloved franchises will be hosted on Paramount Plus, including a Frasier reboot, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Real World Homecoming: New York, The Real Criminal Minds and more.

And former CBS All Access originals are moving over to the rebranded platform, including the Star Trek series Picard, Discovery and Lower Decks.

In a Super Bowl commercial promoting the service, we were tipped off to a load of characters who will also be calling Paramount Plus their new home. Those familiar faces included Survivor's Jeff Probst, Beavis and Butt-Head, James Cordon and Dora the Explorer.