Overwatch 2: Release Date, Leaks, BlizzCon News, Heroes and More

More than three years after the release of online shooter sensation Overwatch, all signs are pointing to a sequel. While its yet to be confirmed by developer Blizzard, Overwatch 2 leaks and rumors suggest the game will build on the original's colorful team based combat with a dedicated co-op story mode and new multiplayer options. Here's everything we know so far about Overwatch 2, including its potential release date, modes and heroes.

While we don't have an official Overwatch 2 release date yet, all signs are pointing to an official reveal at BlizzCon 2019, which kicks off on Friday, Nov. 1. That's according to a report from ESPN, which claims that the game will be available to play for attendees over the weekend.

If the game is indeed in playable shape already, it's possible that we'll see it arrive sooner than later -- perhaps as soon as late 2019 or early 2020.

It's also still unclear if Overwatch 2 will be a brand new product, or a full in-game refresh like Fortnite Chapter 2. ESPN reporter Rod Breslau followed up on his story with a tweet that suggests it might be the latter.

to clarify from my original tweet, it is very likely the next iteration of Overwatch will not be 'Overwatch 2', but instead a variant of 'Overwatch: Chapter 2' https://t.co/RVkjrZisuYOctober 27, 2019

It's unknown how long Overwatch 2 is in development, but a June report from Kotaku suggests that Blizzard cancelled a Starcraft first-person shooter spin-off to focus on both the Overwatch sequel as well as Diablo 4.

Will Overwatch 2 be free-to-play?

Overwatch 2 might make the jump to free-to-play, perhaps to better compete with titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends and following in the footsteps of Destiny 2, which just introduced a free-to-play tier. Overwatch streamer and notable leaker Metro tweeted in late October that the free-to-play change is happening, though it might not arrive until Overwatch 2 gets here.

The final juice: OW will be f2p from now on.October 27, 2019

Overwatch is currently a $60 game for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. No word yet on how Blizzard will handle players' existing purchases and unlocks for the new game.

Overwatch 2 modes: what to expect

(Image credit: Blizzard )

According to the aforementioned ESPN report, Overwatch 2 will have a much larger focus on PvE (player-vs-environment) modes, in which you and your friends will be able to team up against the AI in story missions. One such mission will be a "four-player story experience" set in Rio de Janiero, home of popular character Lucio. Blizzard has delivered limited co-op experiences in the current version of Overwatch as limited-time events, so it will be interesting to see what a dedicated story mode looks like.

ESPN also claims there will be a new multiplayer mode dubbed "Push," which will be set on a brand-new Toronto map. There's no word yet on how Push will differ from existing favorites like Assault and Control.

Overwatch 2 heroes

(Image credit: Blizzard )

Overwatch 2 is expecting to retain all 31 heroes from the current version of the game, so fans of Soldier 76, Mercy, D.Va, Moira or Tracer will be able to stick with their favorites.

Blizzard is expected to reveal at least one new hero at BlizzCon 2019, with many expecting it to be Echo: a humanoid Omnic character that we saw in last year's "Reunion" trailer. However, shortly after the publication of his ESPN report, Breslau tweeted that rumors of Echo appearing at BlizzCon are "likely untrue," and that we may get a new hero entirely.

my previous tweet on hero 32 expected to be Echo has been deleted as it is likely untrue, and the story has been updatedOctober 27, 2019

Overwatch 2 platforms

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, so we expect the sequel to come to all of those platforms (especially if it ends up just being one big title update).

There's no word on whether Blizzard plans on making dedicated versions of Overwatch 2 for PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, which are both set to arrive Holiday 2020. But based on what we know about each system's backwards compatibility, you'll at least be able to play the current-gen version of Overwatch 2 on the new consoles.